‘RHOA’ Star Nene Leakes Throws Shade Kenya Moore’s Way During Recent Interview On ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Nene Leakes seems to be completely unfazed by Kenya Moore returning to the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The last standing original cast member of the Bravo show sat down with Wendy Williams on her talk show on Tuesday, September 17. According to Hollywood Life, the Glee actress was asked by Williams about Moore’s return to the show. Leakes wasn’t pleased to discuss the former Miss U.S.A. during the segment.

“Who’s that now?”, NeNe said sarcastically in response to Williams’ inquiry.

Williams reportedly then went on to compare the two reality stars to each other. She shared that Moore is “stirring the pot” for Season 12 and could be attempting to take Leakes’ spot as the highest-paid cast member. Leakes, however, shook off the possibility of Moore taking her place.

“Good luck with that,” she said, reassuring Williams and her audience that she doesn’t “have to fight for anything, honey.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Moore was returning to RHOA for Season 12 after taking a year off to be with her husband, Marc Daly, and their daughter, Brooklyn. The actress first joined the cast in Season 5, and had beef with multiple cast members, including Leakes on several occasions.

The drama between the two was awakened in Season 11, when Moore showed up to Cynthia Bailey’s launch party in the season finale. Leakes was upset that Bailey didn’t give her a heads up that Moore would be at the event, though Bailey claims she had no idea that Moore was coming.

Despite the reported drama that will ensue between Leakes and Moore in Season 12, the Moore manor owner is reportedly thrilled to be back on the show. The personality, who claims she was never fired from the show, had nothing but positive thoughts about rejoining the cast back in May.

“Kenya Moore is really excited to be returning to RHOA next season as the deal is almost done,” a source told HL at the time. “She really wanted to make this happen. She’s been spending a lot of time in LA, but will be in Atlanta full-time once filming begins in June.”

Moore is also reportedly mending fences with past enemies like Porsha Williams. The two ladies have reportedly bonded over their newfound motherhood, and their similar drama with Leakes. The two are reportedly set to form an allegiance against Leakes. Leakes and Williams came to blows earlier this year after Williams reportedly felt that Leakes wasn’t supportive of her first pregnancy with Pilar Jhena McKinley.

Fans of RHOA can see the drama unfold when the show returns later this year.