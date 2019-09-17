Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Has Her Fans Drooling Over Her ‘Bootyful’ Bikini Photos

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale knows how to rock a bikini. On Tuesday, she lit up Instagram with an alluring set of photos that showed of her amazing figure.

In the double post, Kelly gave her followers plenty to drool over. She was standing on a deck facing the city skyline of Atlanta. The sun was setting in the background, giving on orange glow to the clouds in the sky.

What Kelly was wearing, however, was the focus of attention in the snaps. The beauty donned a skimpy neon orange thong bikini that left little to the imagination. Kelly’s back faced the camera, giving her viewers a nice shot of her pert booty and shapely back. She wore a pair of hoop earrings to give the look a bit of glam. Her smooth, bronze skin glowed in the outdoor light.

The first photo captured a close-up angle of Kelly who looked to the side, showing a portion of her pretty face. Her long hair fell down her slightly arched back, bringing the eye to her round bottom. The second snap showed the entirety of Kelly’s body. She stood on her toes and gave the camera a sultry look. Her long legs were a point of interest as well as her slender waist.

In the caption, Kelly told her followers that she was witnessing a “bootyful sunset in Atlanta” on Monday.

The post was a hit with her fans. It racked up over 14,000 likes within an hour of her posting it. The beauty’s followers were quite impressed with the photos.

“Looking hotter than the sun,” one admirer wrote.

“Wowza!!! No words,” commented another follower.

“Every day more beautiful than yesterday,” one fan said.

The model looks to have recovered nicely from an arm injury she suffered in April.

She trains hard to be a model and shared a photo in July of her finally getting to exercise while using her arm.

The model has walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show fives times and works hard to keep her body in tiptop shape. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model looked stunning in a sheer bra while modeling for Victoria’s Secret’s Fall 2019 campaign.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, the beauty explained that her fitness routine involved quite a bit of dedication. She explained that she spends plenty of time in the gym with a personal trainer as well as doing a lot of walking. The magazine reported that she can sometimes walk 12 to 18 miles a day leading up to a Victoria’s Secret show. She also said she did yoga and Pilates.

Fans wanting to see more of Kelly can follow her Instagram account.