Chelsea Houska Opens Up About Hearing Her Dad Talk About Her Past: ‘It’s Hard To Hear My Story’

Chelsea Houska was introduced to fans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she learned she was pregnant with her daughter, Aubree, and her tumultuous relationship with her daughter’s father, Adam Lind, played out on the show. Now, OK! Magazine reports that Chelsea’s father, Randy Houska, recently shared a new episode of Losing Randy and, in the YouTube video, he talks about Chelsea’s relationship with Adam through his eyes.

Fans who followed Chelsea on Teen Mom 2 already know about the relationship between Chelsea and Adam. However, in his video, Randy opened up and talked about times when Chelsea would call him crying. However, he didn’t only focus on the negative. Randy also talked about how Chelsea overcame her past, and met and married Cole DeBoer, having her “happily ever after.”

Following Randy posting the video, Chelsea took to Twitter to comment on it and revealed that it is hard for her to listen to.

“It’s hard to hear my story through my dad’s point of view. I pretend those years never happened, but I still have issues that are a direct result of what I went through back then.”

Following her Tweet, fans reached out to her on Twitter and let her know they were proud of her for what she has overcome. One fan urged Chelsea to get therapy and she replied.

“I am!”

On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea has been open about her anxiety. The mom-of-three has opened up about it in the past as well. However, on a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Chelsea revealed she felt like she was “on the verge” of a “major panic attack.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it happened when Chelsea and her family were on their way to Minneapolis. Cole and Chelsea wanted to take Aubree to a JoJo Siwa concert, but Chelsea didn’t want to go without her two youngest kids. Rather than leaving them at home with her mom, she asked her mom to travel to Minneapolis with them. While on the way there, Chelsea revealed to Cole that she felt like she was going to have a panic attack and asked him to pull over.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are airing Tuesday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in on Tuesday to catch up with Chelsea Houska and her family, as well as the rest of the cast of the show.