‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast Reportedly Furious Over Addition Of Sailor Brinkley-Cook

The Dancing with the Stars cast made a dramatic change this week after Christie Brinkley fell during rehearsals and broke her arm. So, instead of leaving Val Chmerkovskiy without a partner, Christie enlisted the help of her model daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who took her place with only three days to practice the dance.

According to Radar Online, some of the DWTS cast members were not happy to hear about Christie being replaced, and with her much younger daughter at that.

Brinkley-Cook’s addition to the show makes it that much harder for others to take home the mirror ball trophy, or even stick around long enough to make some serious money. However, while the casting change may be an inconvenience to some, at least two of the show’s stars are said to be furious about Sailor’s addition to the dance competition.

Ally Brooke and Lauren Alaina are allegedly very unhappy that the network decided to replace Christie Brinkley with her daughter.

“Ally and Lauren seem irritated that another young celebrity has come into the mix. They are annoyed there is another young girl to go up against,” an insider told the outlet, adding that both of the women had counted Christie out simply because of her age, but now with Sailor in the competition, it’s a very different story.

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing With the Stars this season. Sailor joined the cast when I got mine… ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!” Christie said in a statement following the news that she would no longer be on the show due to her injury.

Shockingly, The Inquisitr reports that after news about Brinkley’s broken arm was reported, rumors that she faked the injury in order to get her daughter’s foot in the door began to circulate, which Christie says was not the case at all.

Meanwhile, Sailor reportedly was nervous to join the cast, and so late in the game to boot. She told Good Morning America that she was doing it for her mother, who loves performing and had been excited to appear on DWTS this season.

“I’m doing this mostly for my mom! I just want to make her happy and make her proud. She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare,” Brinkley-Cook stated.

Meanwhile, network executives at ABC were reportedly freaking out after learning about Christie’s broken arm, as she was one of the biggest names on the show this season, which also includes Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Lamar Odom, Sean Spicer, Kel Mitchell, Karamo Brown, Kate Flannery, Ray Lewis, and Mary Wilson.