‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Teases Upcoming Falling Out With Kelly Dodd, Says ‘More Information’ Will Be Revealed

Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd started off 'RHOC' Season 14 as friends.

Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd’s falling out will soon play out on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During a September 17 interview with Hollywood Life, Judge teased the upcoming moment and revealed that after “more information” is shared in regard to Dodd and her behavior, fans will begin to see a shift in alliances between the ladies of the show.

“I think a lot comes out throughout the season. I mean, alliances shift and more information comes out,” Judge said. “I don’t even know what to say. Just watch, watch and see.”

While Judge couldn’t spoil any upcoming storylines on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she did make it clear that whatever happened between her and Dodd ended their friendship for good. As she explained, Dodd isn’t stable and appears to be a very angry person.

Judge went on to say that when it comes to the remaining episodes of the Bravo TV, fans may get a “Season 9 vibe.”

As she explained, the last few seasons haven’t been great for the cast and because of that, she felt that the ladies needed to experience what they did during Season 14.

As for the upcoming trip the ladies will be taking to San Diego, Judge, who credited herself with the idea for the trip, said she and the other women have a “really fun” time together.

“And, it was one of the one episodes that we really all got along. We all had a really good time. We had a lot of fun. It was for Shannon’s birthday and to me that’s a good day filming, when everybody gets along,” she shared.

In addition to Dodd and Judge’s upcoming drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County, the ladies have also been experiencing drama through the press as they continue to bash one another.

Most recently, as The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Judge spoke to Us Weekly magazine and labeled Dodd as a “liar” who has no boundaries. As Judge explained, Dodd will go after any part of one’s life, including their children or even dead relatives.

Judge then accused Dodd of continuing to remind her of her past issues with Vicki Gunvalson in hopes of preventing a potential reconciliation between them, which ultimately is what happened.

To see more of Judge, Dodd, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.