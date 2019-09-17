‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, September 18: A Lying Ridge & Brooke Reconcile

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 18 tease that a certain married couple will try to patch up their relationship after an epic argument and a night apart. But will Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage ever be the same again?

Brooke had been worried sick when Ridge did not come home the previous night. After they had fought about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), he had stormed out of the house. He was angry because Brooke had informed him that Thomas could no longer stay with them, and that she would be keeping Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from his father as well.

Even though Brooke had repeatedly tried to reach him on his cellphone, Ridge had chosen to ignore his wife’s calls, as reported by The Inquisitr. He was too busy getting drunk at the bar. In fact, he became so intoxicated that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Danny (Keith Carlos) had to drag him to the room upstairs. Shauna had shared the bed with him because, in his drunken stupor, he had asked her not to leave.

When Ridge woke up in a strange room, Shauna had explained what had happened. She also assured him that nothing had happened between them. In the meantime, Brooke had shared her concerns with Eric Forrester (John McCook). Eric consoled Brooke and told her that he was sure that Ridge would be safe. Afterward, Ridge called his wife and told her that he would be home soon.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that Ridge will find his way home. And he and Brooke will have a heart-to-heart. Of course, both of them are shocked that they spent a night apart and are trying to figure out what it means for them.

Eric had warned Brooke that she cannot expect Ridge not to support his son. She feels guilty for trying to come between Ridge and Thomas. On the other hand, Ridge will also struggle with his conscience. He knows that he spent the night with another woman and that Brooke will flip out if she ever finds out.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke and Ridge will make up. They will try to work through their issues because they want to stay married. However, Ridge won’t be honest with Brooke and, as soap fans know, it’s only a matter of time before the truth will come barging out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.