Trump Campaign Goes Negative, New Ad Sees Joe Biden’s Ability To Lead Questioned By Fellow Democrats

The two-minute advertisement hones in on Biden's gaffes and features criticism from Biden's Democratic rivals, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

Although the Democratic primary race to unseat him is months away from naming the candidate who will face off against him next year, President Donald Trump’s campaign for re-election already has its sights set on the party’s current front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden.

In an advertisement released by the campaign Tuesday, the Trump campaign takes aim at the former vice president’s fitness for office. The advertisement was first shared on Twitter by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and then shared with Fox News, according to an article authored by the conservative cable network.

The advertisement sees a mixture of Biden’s often-reported gaffes. The Obama administration’s second-in-command has made several gaffes during his campaign to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. Some gaffes have included Biden saying that poor children were just as intelligent as “white kids,” misidentifying the locations of recent mass shootings in the U.S., and claiming that he met with the victims of a shooting in Parkland, Florida, while he was Vice President, even though Mike Pence was in that position.

As recently as last week, Biden claimed at the ABC News’ Democratic Debate that parents used “record players” to teach their children vocabulary, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

When the video doesn’t focus on Biden’s gaffes, it features clips from various pundits and Democrats who question the former vice president’s fitness for the presidency.

The two-minute and 15-second Trump campaign video was tweeted by Trump’s campaign manager just before 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

“Watching his long-winding answers that don’t make sense in recent debates has also raised the question as to whether that has gotten worse and whether he is up for this,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper reads in a clip from State of the Union on CNN, quoting a senior administration official from the Obama-Biden White House.

Another clip shows primary rival New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker in a CNN interview questioning Biden’s “ability to carry the ball all the way across the end line without fumbling.” According to Fox News, Booker was backing up former Obama-era Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, who hounded Biden at the recent ABC debate over whether he could remember his past statements about his own health care plan.

Still, despite his many strange statements that have been attacked by Biden’s Republican enemies and Democratic challengers alike, Biden has reportedly been holding steady in the race for president. Recent polling data, according to RearClearPolitics, suggests that the 76-year-old presidential hopeful remains steady as the party’s front-runner. At the same time, as other candidates drop out or lose support, second and third place candidates, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, are gaining support nationwide.