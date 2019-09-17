Tulsi Gabbard To Donald Trump: ‘We Are Not Your Prostitutes,’ ‘You Are Not Our Pimp’

As The Inquisitr reported, Tulsi Gabbard hasn’t been shy about attacking Donald Trump’s friendly relationship with Saudi Arabia. She didn’t mince words yesterday when she blasted his decision to seemingly prepare for war with Iran under the condition that Saudi Arabia gives him the go-ahead and terms in which to proceed.

On Tuesday, Gabbard again attacked Trump on Twitter for this decision to place American soldiers — she is an Iraq War veteran herself — at the command of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the desert Kingdom’s dictator.

“Despicable. Offering to place our military assets under the command of a foreign country — Saudi Arabia — is a disgrace and betrayal of my patriotic brothers and sisters in uniform and to our Constitution. We are not your prostitutes. You are not our pimp.”

Per The New York Times, Representative Tom Malinowski, a Democrat of New Jersey and a former assistant secretary of state, echoed Gabbard and suggests that Trump didn’t likely realize how “submissive” the tweet made him look.

“What struck me about that tweet was not just that it’s obviously wrong to allow Saudi Arabia to dictate our foreign policy, but that the president doesn’t seem to be aware of how submissive it makes him look to say that,” he said.

The tension stems from a recent drone strike on a Saudi Arabia oil field. Although Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was quick to blame Iran, Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen claim that they carried out the attack.

According to Trump, he is planning to sit down with the Saudis and discuss plans and has not “promised” them anything. He also reportedly expressed caution and assured that he is not jumping into a military conflict — despite what his Twitter language might suggest.

"[I]t is not possible for us to unilaterally end this war," Tulsi Gabbard says in a just-issued statement on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/SQXNV66SxC — Charles Я. Davis (@charliearchy) September 12, 2019

As for Gabbard, she is currently in ninth place in the polls. Her failure to qualify for the September debate caused her the lash out at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for their purportedly confusing requirements. Per LA Progressive, Gabbard’s relationship with the DNC has been fractured since she left the formal governing body following their treatment of Bernie Sanders in 2016.

As of now, Gabbard has yet to qualify for the October debates. During the second debate, she created one of the night’s highlights by attacking Kamala Harris’ record as a prosecutor – a move that saw Harris drop in the polls and never quite recover. In the first debate, she also received attention sparring with Tim Ryan about military intervention.