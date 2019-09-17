Aussie Bombshell Natalie Roser Wows Fans In Skimpy Bra & The Tiniest Spandex Shorts

Another day, another stunning post from Aussie bombshell Natalie Roser.

As those who follow the blond beauty on social media know, Roser is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure for fans in a number of NSFW Instagram posts. The model boasts a following of over 1.1 million on Instagram alone, and pretty much every single photo that she posts earns her a ton of attention. In the most recent series of snaps, Roser absolutely sizzles.

In the first image, the model is all smiles as she poses at Santa Monica College. The beauty tells fans that she is on the track to train for the Malibu Marathon, and she looks stunning for her workout. While kneeling in the grass, Natalie wears her long locks up in a high ponytail and appears to be makeup-free. Her amazing figure is on full display in the shot, and she rocks a tiny gray sports bra and spandex shorts — both elements of her ensemble showcasing her toned legs and taut tummy. She completes the look with a pair of white knee-high socks and black gym shoes.

In the second photo in the series, the model strikes a similar pose while kneeling in the grass, only this time, she flexes her muscles for the camera. In the last photo in the series, the model gives fans a better view of her taut tummy and six-pack abs. Since the pics went live on her page, Roser’s fans have been going absolutely wild. So far, the post has amassed over 6,000 likes and 70-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the post to gush over her stunning figure, while countless others applauded her for running a marathon. A few others had no words, and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“Truly a Goddess,” one follower gushed with a series of emoji.

“Good morning so how was everything now days thanks for your kind picture have a great time take care may ALLAH bless you friend!” another loyal fan wrote.

“Hot and beautiful photo,” another chimed in, adding a flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Roser had recently dropped jaws in another hot outfit, this time a bikini. In that shot, the model was seen wearing a tiny black-and-white patterned two-piece that left almost nothing to the imagination. Natalie practically spilled out of the bikini top, and her ample assets weren’t the only things getting attention in this photo — her washboard abs were also a big focal point.

That post racked up over 16,000 likes and 180-plus comments.