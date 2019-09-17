‘General Hospital’ Tuesday Spoilers: Willow Supports Michael & Obrecht’s Laughing At Valentin

General Hospital spoilers tease that Tuesday’s episode is filled with can’t-miss drama. Sasha told Michael that she’s not really Nina’s daughter and this will cause chaos throughout Port Charles. Brad begged Julian to get rid of Obrecht, but she’s not going anywhere yet. Kim and Franco are getting frisky as Elizabeth is fighting to save her marriage, and it looks like Cassandra is about to wreak havoc on the Haunted Star.

Michael thought he was prepared to hear Sasha’s secret, but once she revealed the truth, he was completely overwhelmed. General Hospital spoilers from the sneak peek posted on Instagram show that as he tries to wrap his head around this bombshell, Willow will see him and lend her support.

Fans have been speculating for quite some time now that Willow and Michael may eventually find themselves drawn to one another romantically, despite her relationship with Chase. Michael and Willow have always been friendly and supportive of one another, but once the baby swap is revealed, it’s not hard to imagine that the two would find that they can’t resist being together.

As Michael copes with this stunning information, General Hospital spoilers detail that Sasha and Valentin will have a heated conversation. He’s gone to great lengths to keep up this charade about Sasha, and he won’t be happy that she’s not following his lead any longer.

Sasha will explode and tell Valentin to stay out of her business. Of course, her business really is his business, and Nina will come upon the two arguing and ask what she’s missed.

The last that viewers saw of Obrecht, it appears that she might be in danger. Brad pressured Julian to arrange for Liesl’s demise and Julian tampered with her car. However, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that she’ll end up amused by Valentin’s complicated situation at some point during Tuesday’s show.

Julian and Brad will have another conversation about the Obrecht situation, and it doesn’t look like Julian will find himself able to go through with Brad’s request. He’ll try to explain his reasoning to Brad, and it sounds like Brad will be increasingly panicked as he scrambles to resolve this mess.

Curtis and Laura started exploring the Haunted Star, looking for the codicil for Mikkos’ will. General Hospital spoilers suggest that they may come upon Cassandra there and things will get intense.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Cassandra will initially have the upper hand here. However, things will take a turn, and she’ll find herself desperate to make a deal.

Finn will question Maddox about reversing the memory swap with Franco, and Chase will apparently try to break the news to Elizabeth that he saw Franco and Kim together. General Hospital spoilers hint that Kim and Franco may cross a dangerous line, and Liz may end up catching them in the midst of this.

There is a lot going on across Port Charles right now, and things are getting increasingly complicated. General Hospital spoilers suggest that all of this chaos will heat up even further as the week progresses, and fans will be anxious to see what comes next.