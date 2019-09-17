Russian Bombshell Nata Lee Sets Instagram On Fire In Sheer Lacy Bra And Undies

Russian bombshell Nata Lee likely triggered lots of gasps among her 1.6 million Instagram followers when she posted a photo of herself rocking a sheer lacy bra and panty set which accentuated the curves of her body. The blond stunner wore her tousled locks over to one side, which added an extra dose of steam to the alluring image. The photo also showed off a large tattoo on the model’s toned right thigh.

According to her caption, the undies were by a company called Gooseberry Intimates. Although she didn’t mention the name of the design in the caption, it looks like the set could be from their Be Mine collection of lacy intimates. A glance at their website reveals that a similar style in baby blue costs $65 and $34 for the bra and briefs, respectively.

Nata also promoted the line in her Instagram stories. In one particularly seductive clip, she wore the company’s Balcony Bandeau Bra in white, which costs $55 on the Gooseberry Intimates website. This item was made from mesh and left nothing to the imagination.

While you can’t see fan reactions to her Instagram stories, it’s clear that Nata’s followers are loving the post on her main page as several of them gushed over her beauty in the comments section. Most of the commenters wrote some version of “beautiful” or flooded their message with heart, kissing face, or fire emojis. One fan even turned things up several notches and asked for the model’s hand in marriage.

It’s likely not anything the Russian beauty hasn’t seen before if she reads her comments regularly. As The Inquisitr reported, she received the same type of adulation when she posted a photo of herself wearing a skimpy string bikini, also in white. As The Inquisitr also noted, the photo was taken by her boyfriend, a photographer who goes by the name Mavrin on Instagram.

Nata is heavily featured on his page. There are lots of photos of her in his main Instagram grid and they are all as glamorous as the photos on her page. There’s a highlight dedicated to her as well. Clicking on it takes fans through a collection of behind-the-scenes clips of their lives together. In one video, he’s filming her getting her makeup done. In another, she’s eating and in a third, she putting on a pair of shoes.

The videos humanize the model, who could otherwise seem like an other-worldy symbol of perfection, based on the photos she shares with her Instagram fanbase.