Kara Del Toro Pops Out Of Barely-There Lingerie In Latest Snap

Kara Del Toro sent temperatures soaring when she updated her Instagram account with a triple post in which she wore a lacy lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

In the post, Kara stood in a bathroom infant of a vanity mirror above a sink. She wore a white lace push-up bra with a matching pair of lace panties. The bra left plenty of her breasts exposed, showing off a decent amount of cleavage. The thong panties sat high on her hips, highlighting her round hips and shapely thighs. Her bronze skin glowed in the bathroom light. The beauty went with a natural application of makeup and nude color on her lips.

In the first snap, Kara flaunted her taut abs and faced the camera. She held a bottle of skin lotion in one hand while she leaned against the wall with the other. With one hip out, she flaunted her fit physique. She wore her long hair straight over her shoulders and gave the camera sultry look.

The second photo captured Kara from behind, giving her followers a nice shot of her perky derrière in the thong bottoms. The curve of her back was visible, as well as the nice shape of her hip bones. She wore her hair up in a bun and put one hand up to her mouth as she gave the camera a serious glance.

In the last shot, Kara has a bit of fun while wearing a pair of glasses. She smiled big for the camera as she leaned forward, giving her fans a peek at her deep cleavage.

The beauty asked her followers which of the snaps they preferred. Many told her they couldn’t make up their minds while others got a little more creative with their answers.

“Booty queen,” one follower quipped.

One fan told Kara she was the epitome of beauty while another said she looked absolutely amazing.

Such responses are typical for the model’s posts. Over the summer, she has shared a number of titillating photos that got the attention of her fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently turned some heads in a miniskirt while she attended New York Fashion week.

Kara isn’t afraid to show a little skin, either. She has delighted her fans with an array of snaps in which she models skimpy bikinis. In July, the model cause an Instagram fury when she posed nude wearing nothing but a large straw hat.

Fans wanting to see more of Kara can follow her Instagram account.