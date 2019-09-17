Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Rocks Post-Baby Body In Gray Underwear

Country singer Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany is getting herself back into shape since giving birth to her second child earlier this year by being naturally active, and her latest Instagram share revealed that she’s rocking her post-baby body.

In the clip, Brittany wore a gray tank-style sports bra and a matching pair of bikini-style gray underwear, which showed off her taut midsection. Over the top of the matching set, the mother of two wore a sheer animal print open coverup. She wore her long wavy blonde hair in a half ponytail which flowed in the wind as she twirled around with a big, beautiful smile on her face. Brittany raised one finger and crooked it toward herself, asking her followers to come with her as she walked down a private pier towards gorgeous blue waves crashing into a sandy beach.

In the caption, the country singer’s wife noted that she’s starting a brand new adventure, and she plans to announce more details tomorrow. Her hashtag, South Beach diet, provided a hint to her next big venture. Today the diet brand named Brittany as its newest spokesperson.

Brittany’s 1.4 million followers are excited about her new venture with more than 253,000 viewing her clip and dozens dropping supportive comments.

“We are ready. Take us in your next adventures. I am an Aldean Army member. What shall we name this? Brittany’s Besties’?” asked a fan.

“You look amazing!” complimented another follower.

“You are a beautiful woman,” another fan declared.

After she gave birth to her daughter Navy Rome in February just 14 months after her son Memphis was born, Brittany admitted she struggled to bounce back into shape, People reported. The new mom gained 40 pounds with each of her pregnancies, and the extra weight left her struggling with her self confidence after giving birth.

“My go-to fitness routine is anything that’s just naturally active. I like to do activities,” Brittany said.

She does not have time to go to the gym every day, and she doesn’t like to lift weights or spend time on a treadmill. The reason she appreciated the South Beach Diet is that she does not feel deprived on the plan.

She revealed that she’s “able to eat often, and I don’t ever feel like I’m starving myself.”

Not only does she feel healthy and good about herself, but also she lost weight by following the popular, reduced carb diet. An added bonus is that the plan is simple for her to follow while she’s on the road with her husband, Jason.