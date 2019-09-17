Rita Ora Rocks The Shortest Dress & Knee-High Boots In New Instagram Snaps

Rita Ora knows how to walk the line between sexy and sophisticated like few others, and she often does that on her Instagram feed. The British pop sensation took to the Instagram feed to share a couple of snapshots in which she flaunts her legs for days in what could be the shortest dress ever seen.

The first photo is particularly eye-popping. In it, Ora is seen walking at night with her left side to the camera as she rocks a see-through black dress that features a series of geometrical patterns in teal, pale yellow and white that give the garment a boho chic vibe. The “Let You Love Me” hitmaker is flaunting her bare legs as her dress has lifted up to her derriere while she walks in the snapshot, teasing a bit of her backside and her toned thighs.

In addition, Ora wore a pair of black corduroy boots that reach up to her knees, which goes with the urban chic tone of her dress perfectly. Going with the same vibe, the pop singer completed her look with a hat whose pattern and colors match those of the dress. To top off the sexy photo, Ora is winking at the viewer as she shoots a coquettish look at the camera.

In the second photo, Ora is wearing the same outfit but she is posing with her back to the camera as she looks over her shoulder at the photographer.

As per usual, her snaps were an immediate hit on social media. The post — which Ora shared with her 15.4 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 50,800 likes and upwards of 370 comments in about half an hour since being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the singer took to the comments section to express their admiration for her and to praise her incredible looks.

“Wow you look amazing,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a red heart and a fire emoji.

“[O]hhh hello beautiful,” another fan raved, adding a heart eyes emoji after the words.

“Slaying as usual,” a third user added, including a nail-painting emoji and a heart eyes emoji following the comment.

As The Inquisitr has previously mentioned, Ora released her latest album, Phoenix, in November of last year. In its first week, Phoenix reached position No. 11 on the album ranking on the British iTunes charts, and went on to spend 87 days on that chart.