Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Are Couple Goals In These 4 Photos

The internet has been exploding over the relationship between The Real co-host Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy. Though the two had been dating quietly for around a year, the pair finally made their relationship “Instagram official” this past August, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Despite all the secrecy, the reveal was definitely worth the wait, as Jeannie melted hearts talking about her beau. She discussed the sweet details of their relationship during a segment of The Real which can be viewed on YouTube.

In the clip, Jeannie confessed that the two went out on a sushi date after meeting on the show.

“Four hours later, we shut down the sushi restaurant. We had the most amazing deep talk about our greatest lessons in life, our greatest mistakes; it was super vulnerable,” she explained.

Their fantastic first date was only a harbinger of an even better relationship. Jeannie discussed how this was the first time her “flaws” were not only not criticized, but actually appreciated by another.

“What’s crazy is that the things that I’ve been criticized for my whole life and in my past relationships — ‘Jeannie, you’re too deep; you think about things too much — like why’s everything gotta have a purpose?'” she began.

“I’m not one for small talk or small conversations. I wanna know, ‘Why do you think the way you do? What brought you to look at things the way you do? Who are you? Who’s important to you?’ And I found my equal,” she sweetly concluded.

It isn’t just on television where the two are proclaiming their love. The couple have also taken to Instagram, posting pictures so adorable that they are the epitome of couple goals.

Here are four pictures that fans are going wild over.

1.) A Romantic Day At The Beach

This was the first picture posted to verify that the two were indeed a couple, and one commenter quickly proclaimed “internet broken.” The sweet shot shows Jeezy hugging his girl while the two of them spend a day at the beach. The pic quickly earned over half a million likes and over 22,000 comments.

2.) Couple’s First Selfie

Whereas Jeannie opted to choose a romantic picture for the couple’s debut, Jeezy chose a lighthearted but nonetheless amazing selfie instead. In the picture, the two look oh so “fly” as Jeezy, dressed in a bandanna and large chain necklace, places his arm around a bespectacled Jeannie.

2.) Making A Food Dash

Loading...

The next picture shows Jeezy and Jeannie snuggled up while out on a fast food run. Fans loved the wonderful relatability of dashing out for some greasy grub. Even more swoon-worthy is the complimentary caption, which praised Jeannie’s “hustle & ambition.”

4.) A Fun Night Out With Friends

The first hint of their romance came from Malika Haqq, Khloé Kardashian’s bff. Malika posted a picture of a group of friends hanging out, and Jeannie and Jezzy were among them. Jeannie is clearly dressed to impress her man, with a sparkling, skin-baring crop top. The positions of the pair also suggest that they had just been sitting next to each other.

Fans will no doubt be eager to see what new pictures the couple will post as their wonderful relationship continues.