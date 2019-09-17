Kristin Cavallari Lets It All Hang Out In Plunging White T-Shirt & Instagram Can’t Deal

Kristin Cavallari is proving to be one of the sexiest celebrities on Instagram, and her fans can’t get enough of her racy outfits and chic fashion photos.

This week, Kristin took to her Instagram account to share a brand new snap of herself wearing an elegant black and white outfit, which offered fans a peek at her massive cleavage due to its plunging neckline.

In the racy photo, Cavallari is seen standing against a cream-colored wall as she rocks a pair of skintight black jeans and the skimpy, low-cut white t-shirt. The former Laguna Beach star appeared to go braless under the top to show some serious skin.

The ensemble also flaunted Kristin’s tiny waist, toned arms, curvy hips, and lean legs, as well as her freshly dyed blonde hair, which she had parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell around her shoulders.

Cavallari accessorized her look with a dainty gold chain around her neck, some bracelets on her wrist, and a pair of leopard-print heels. She also wore a full face of makeup for the photo, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips. She added darkened eyebrows and long lashes to complete the glam look.

“Babe alert,” one of Cavallari’s followers posted in the comment section.

“Hot mama,” another fan stated.

“Fresh to death,” a third social media user commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kristin recently came under fire for a post that was shared to her Instagram account on September 11, which featured her standing in New York City.

“NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here…always remember,” the caption of the photo read. In addition, multiple fashion brands, including her own jewelry line — Uncommon James — were tagged in the snap. The reality star reportedly did not approve the caption before it was posted to her account by a staff member.

People Magazine reports that Kristen fired the employee who posted her own caption to the photograph and that Kristen felt very bad about the entire situation.

Perhaps, fans will see which employee was fired and how all of the drama went down on Kristin’s reality TV series, Very Cavallari, which focuses on her and her staff running her business, as well as Kristin’s personal life as a mother, and a wife to former NFL quarterback, Jay Cutler.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kristin Cavallari’s racy photos by following her on social media.