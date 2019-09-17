Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Breaks Her Promise & Urges Flo To Fight For Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 18 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and her daughter will engage in a little girl chat. Shauna will break her promise to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) when she divulges their dirty little secret and will also encourage her daughter to follow her example.

Shauna Fulton Breaks Her Promise To Ridge

Shauna and Ridge shared a bed the night before, and she cannot wait to tell Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) all about it, per Highlight Hollywood. Even though Ridge asked Shauna to keep their night a secret, Shauna had to share the news with her daughter.

Shauna will tell Flo that she ran into Ridge at the bar and that he had been too drunk to go home. So, she and Danny (Keith Carlos) had helped him into the room above the bar, as reported by The Inquisitr. However, when Ridge had asked her to not leave him, Shauna obliged. She cuddled and kissed a sleeping Ridge.

Flo will be shocked when she hears Shauna’s account of the previous night, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. The last time she spoke to her mother, Shauna had been on her way to Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house to apologize to her. Shauna had wanted to make amends for her and Flo’s role in the baby switch. However, when Brooke physically shoved Shauna out of her house, she was done trying to make it up to her.

Ridge doesn’t seem too mad at Shauna now. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/bFzEKoVEmH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 16, 2019

Flo’s Shocking Realization On The Bold And The Beautiful

When Shauna gushes about Ridge, Flo will also notice a change in her mother’s demeanor. Previously, her mother spoke with respect and admiration about the dressmaker. But now it appears as if Shauna will become lyrical about Ridge. Flo will soon realize that Shauna is developing feelings for Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will caution her mother that nothing can happen between her and Ridge. After all, the dressmaker is a married man. However, Shauna will brush aside Flo’s concerns and instead encourage Flo to also follow her heart.

Do you think a miracle can happen with these two? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/u2caNGmq3U — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 13, 2019

Shauna Leads Flo By Example

Flo is in love with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), but he wants nothing to do with her. He was appalled that she deceived everyone by making them believe that she was Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) birth mother. But Shauna will urge Flo to fight for Wyatt.

When Flo points out that he is moving on with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), Shauna may point out that she still has a chance with him. After all, he left Sally for Flo before, and he could do the same again.

Once again, Flo will follow her mother’s advice. She will seek out Wyatt and tell him that she is still in love with him. This time, Wyatt will show Flo some compassion and let her know that he knows that she is in a difficult position. But will Wyatt give Flo another chance?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.