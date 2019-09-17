‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Is Not Dating DeMario Jackson, Despite Disneyland Outing

Scheana Marie is currently single.

Scheana Marie and DeMario Jackson are not an item.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the reality stars recently prompted rumors of a potential romance with a cozy outing at Disneyland. However, according to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules star is currently single and not dating the Bachelorette alum.

“Scheana Shay and DeMario Jackson are not dating,” a source told Hollywood Life on September 16. “They’re just really, really good friends. They’re both playful and flirty people.”

As the insider explained, Scheana is 100 percent single and completely amused at the swirling dating rumors regarding her relationship with DeMario. After all, she didn’t think anything of the outing and considers DeMario to be nothing more than a close friend.

Although Scheana has been linked to a number of her fellow reality stars, she seems to simply enjoy the art of the flirt. In fact, just before her outing with DeMario, Scheana faced new rumors of a romance with Robby Hayes, who she was previously linked to last year.

According to Hollywood Life, Scheana was caught making out with Robby during a trip to Las Vegas last month but quickly shot down the reports of a romance between them. Speaking to the outlet after her Sin City getaway, Scheana explained that because she and Robby are good friends and have chemistry, they’ve been known to “drunkenly make out” with one another.

“We’ve gone on dates, so I mean, yeah I would go on another date with him. That was one of the most fun dates I’ve had as a single woman actually,” Scheana explained to Hollywood Life.

Loading...

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana was seen enjoying a casual relationship with fellow SUR Restaurant employee Adam Spott, who didn’t want to take their relationship to a committed level. Then, after Scheana began exploring other options, Adam’s ego appeared to be majorly bruised. While attending the engagement party of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, he and Scheana endured a major dispute, which seemed to prompt the end of their friends-with-benefits relationship.

While Scheana previously spent tons of time with Adam, both on camera and off, she hasn’t been seen with him recently and hasn’t shared any new images of the two of them together on her Instagram page since 2017, when she shared a group photo that featured both him and Robby.

Scheana and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.