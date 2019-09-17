‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Drops Bombshell, Reveals Her Kids Want Her To Be With Jeremy Calvert

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is airing on MTV and Leah Messer’s segments have fans wondering if there is a reconciliation in store for Leah and her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. On the most recent episode, fans watched as Leah and Jeremy spent some time together in New York and in a new preview released by the official Teen Mom Twitter account, Leah opens up and reveals that her kids want her to get back together with Jeremy.

In the preview, Leah and her sister, Victoria, are in Costa Rica with Kailyn Lowry. The clip shows Leah and Victoria spending some time together. After some exploring, the two sit down and start talking. Victoria asks Leah about Jeremy and their time in New York.

“We had a great weekend. I think I talked to Jeremy every single day,” Leah tells Victoria.

Leah then drops a bombshell and reveals that all her kids want her to be with Jeremy. However, Leah adds that she doesn’t want to rush anything and explains why she wants to take things slow.

“Addie is six, she’s not a baby. I don’t want to confuse her. I don’t want, like, the fantasy of her wanting us back together to like to affect any of that. I want her to see us in a good place.”

Of course, Leah’s kids aren’t the only ones that want to see Leah and Jeremy get back together. Fans have been hoping the two would reconcile ever since Leah started posting photos of the two together on social media.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah dropped another bombshell when she tweeted that the rumors “are true.” Of course, she didn’t go into detail about what rumors were true. Some fans took note of the blue heart that Leah tweeted and thought that perhaps she was hinting at the gender of Victoria’s third baby.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah’s sister is pregnant with her third child. Reportedly, the father of her baby is a man she met while on vacation in Costa Rica. The pregnancy is supposed to be a large part of Leah’s storyline this season on Teen Mom 2.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are currently airing on MTV. Fans can tune in Tuesday night to catch up with Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry on their trip to Costa Rica as well as the rest of the cast, including Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline.