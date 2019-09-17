Nicole Scherzinger Bursts Out Of White Satin Bralette, Sets New Bar For Tightness

Nicole Scherzinger has put her curves on display. The former Pussycat Doll may find that she’s no longer referred to as an ex-member of the popular girl band: as The Inquisitr reports, the 41-year-old has reportedly signed a multi-million dollar deal to reunite with the group. Nicole made The Daily Mail‘s headlines today partly for this reason, although the report equally seemed out to showcase the star’s killer look during an outing last night.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed Nicole looking dressed to impress as she headed out to a concert in Los Angeles, California. The brunette had opted for an ultra-stylish and sexy wardrobe that seemed to combine glamor with a casual finish – if anyone’s nailed the art of pulling that off, it’s this singer and reality judge. Nicole appeared in a high-waisted pair of light jeans, although her satin white bralette was upping the ante. The strappy number couldn’t have been tighter, with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline affording quite the view of the star’s ample assets. The paneled upper boasted bra cups and a cropped finish, with fans also seeing hints of the star’s flat stomach.

Nicole paired her ensemble with pointed-toe heels in black, plus a sleek clutch bag matching her top. The star appeared beautifully made-up, with her trademark dark tresses forming somewhat of a bombshell finish.

Nicole may come as a music and reality face, but she equally comes as somewhat of a fitness icon. The star’s bikini-ready body frequently gets fans talking over on her social media, with many seeming to feel that Nicole defies her 41 years.

Speaking to Net Doctor, the singer revealed her health and fitness philosophies with what appeared to be a balanced mindset.

“Everybody is different, so you have to listen to your body. And you have to listen to it by taking care of yourself the best that you can. Getting in a little bit of a walk or a workout, sleeping when you can, and just trying to make conscious choices. Then you have your days where you have your fish and chips. You want your Sunday roast with extra gravy – go for it on that Sunday! And then get back in to it,” she said.

Nicole also added that she feels that the body craves what it is fed: in short, that anyone feeding themselves junk will crave junk, whereas a body fed with good nutrition will find itself craving just that.

Fans wishing to see more of Nicole should follow her Instagram.