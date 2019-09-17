‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Post About Karma Earns Her A Ton Of Attention On Social Media

Kailyn Lowry’s most recent Instagram share is earning her a ton of attention from fans.

As those who follow the reality star on social media know, Lowry doesn’t post a ton on the platform, but when she does, her followers go absolutely wild. The new season of Teen Mom 2 just kicked off on MTV, and since then, the mother of three has been sharing a few more regular Instagram updates. In the most recent post that was shared to her page, Kailyn delights her followers with two new images.

In the first photo in the series, Lowry kneels on her front porch with one of her dogs. The blonde beauty is all smiles for the photo, wearing her long locks down and styled, as well as a face full of beautiful makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. Her tatted-up arms are also on display in the image, and she wears a pair of ripped denim jeans as well as a green button-down shirt.

In the second photo in the deck, Lowry holds the pooch up next to her face and gives him a little kiss. This time, her full outfit is on display, and in the caption of the image, she defines what “Karma” means. The photo has only been live on her page for under an hour, but it’s earning Lowry a ton of attention, with over 36,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments. While many fans commented on the caption of the photo that mentions Karma — her dog’s name — a few others let the Teen Mom star know that she looks amazing.

“Wow you look amazing and I’m in love with your front door and the gold in the windows,” one fan commented on the image.

“You look beautiful and Karma is so cute. Love this picture,” another follower wrote.

“Oh em gee!!! Beautiful new addition!!!” another wrote.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Lowry broke her Instagram silence again when she shared a photo of herself to promote a jewelry store. In the beautiful new post, Kailyn was all smiles as she looked off into the distance. She rocked a face full of makeup in the shot that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, blush, and lipgloss. Lowry wore her long blonde locks down and straight while sporting a black, v-neck shirt. She completed the look with a necklace that reads “ILL,” which stands for the first letter of each of her kids’ names — Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux.

That post garnered over 12,000 comments.