Devin Brugman Nearly Spills Out Of Tiny Green Bikini Top And Fans Are Loving It

Devin Brugman, an Instagram personality who has been called the Bikini Queen, set hearts aflutter on Tuesday when she posted a photo of herself rocking a pastel lime-green string bikini that did a great job of showcasing her enviable curves. In the photo, the brunette beauty also wears a sheer oversized shirt around her shoulders which only heightens the impact of the image.

In the caption, Devin says that she suddenly has a desire to eat kiwi fruit, a statement that was likely inspired by the color of the swimsuit. She also reveals that the design will soon be available from her swimsuit line, Monday Swimwear.

Devin’s fans jumped into the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Great bikini and beautiful looking Devin!” one fan wrote.

“Speechless, utterly speechless,” another commented.

Another comment was just a group of adjectives strung together.

“Super mega special beautiful,” the fan gushed before adding emojis to the comment.

And it looks like Monday Swimwear may have a hit on its hands with the color of this swimsuit as several of the commenters raved about it.

“This color with your tan is simply perfect,” one fan wrote.

“This color!” another fan simply commented.

Devin started the company with her friend, fellow bombshell Natasha Oakley, in 2017. The two had previously collaborated on an Instagram page called Bikini A Day where they expressed their love for two-piece swimsuits.

Since the launch of their fashion line, they’ve been able to grow the brand’s Instagram page to close to 400,000 followers. Several of those followers likely migrated from Devin and Natasha’s pages which each boast more than 1 million followers.

Devin and Natasha opened up about their passion for swimwear and the always-at-the-beach lifestyle in an interview with Us Weekly.

“I really feel the most confident and sexiest when I’m on the beach, happy and relaxed in comfortable swimwear,” Devin said. “Our brand was inspired by this feeling and we wanted other women to experience it.”

Devin frequently wears pieces from Monday Swimwear on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently sported a navy blue two-piece swimsuit from the brand as she sipped from a coconut on a beach in Bali.

The suit emphasizes her cleavage and long, toned legs and she received the same type of adoration that she regularly attracts on her Instagram page.

In that post, she also revealed that their new collection will be released in just two weeks, so if you’re interested in nabbing the green bikini you won’t have to wait much longer.