Khloe Kardashian’s Best Friend, Malika Haqq Drives Instagram Wild In Teeny Pink Shorts By A Cupcake Dispenser

Malika Haqq may be best-known for being Khloe Kardashian’s side-kick, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians regular is a standalone celebrity in her own right. Malika may feature regularly alongside 35-year-old Khloe on the hit E! show, but this star now comes with a solid fanbase – it’s called the 4.3 million individuals subscribing to her Instagram updates.

Earlier today, Malika updated her account. Today seemed to be all about athleisurewear and girly palettes. The star was looking sensational in a miniscule pair of peachy-pink shorts, with cute drawstring details at the waist adding extra flourishes. The lowers had been paired with a trendy and long-sleeved top in a slightly different shade of pink, with Malika posing next to what appeared to be a cupcake dispenser adding further pops of the feminine color. In short, this update seemed to be ticking boxes for the girliest shade around, although it wasn’t holding back on flaunting the star’s killer legs. Malika’s long and shapely pins were on show, with white socks and chunky sneakers proving to be the perfect accessories.

Malika posed for her photo with one arm against the dispenser and one hand placed near her chin. The star’s beautiful smile was on show – likewise, her glam edge. Malika appeared beautifully made-up, with discreet bronzer, pink lips, plus her long tresses worn down with a center parting.

The update appeared to prove a hit in no time, racking up over 5,200 likes in just 20 minutes. As to the comments, fans seemed to be going wild over Malika’s cute vibe, quirky location, plus her killer style. The star’s beauty was mentioned over and over by fans – clearly, this girl is going places.

Malika seems to have come as a major support system to Khloe. The star has been by the Good American founder’s side through her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, although these two go way back. Of course, Malika comes as a duo, being a twin sister to Khadijah.

As E! News reports, Malika has gushed about Khloe on social media before.

“You really don’t have to thank people for loving you so I’ll thank you for everything else… For being that morning text that shapes my day, reminding me that I’m on the right path, supporting every effort to follow my heart, blessing me with words of wisdom, encouraging my dreams (even the silly ones), laughing with me so I don’t take everything so serious and helping me see myself as beautiful as you see me both inside and out. I love you,” she wrote about her friend.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the two girls appeared in a cute social media images showing off their beach-ready bodies.