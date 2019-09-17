‘Miss Bikini Model’ 2019 Dare Taylor Looks Hotter Than Ever In Red, White & Blue Two-Piece

Dare Taylor is showing fans exactly why she was crowned “Miss Bikini Model” 2019 in her latest bathing suit snap, which she posted to her Instagram story on Tuesday morning.

In the sexy photo, Dare is seen rocking a barely-there string bikini that put all of her curves on full display. The bikini top boasted blue material with tiny white stars on it and some red trim. It also had two cut-outs, to give fans a peek at Taylor’s ample cleavage and bare chest underneath.

The model also wore a pair of tiny matching bottoms held together by three thin strings of fabric at the sides. The bikini showcased Dare’s flat tummy and impressive abs, as well as her curvy booty and toned arms.

Taylor had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in soft, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder as she prepped for a new photo shoot.

Dare rocked a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a pink gloss on her lips, and some metallic eye shadow in the corners of her eyes to add a bit of pop to her glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dare wore a similar bikini look on Instagram last week when she posted a photo of herself sporting a black strapless bandeau top and a pair of red, white, and blue bikini bottoms.

Hometown Source reports that Dare has been modeling for a long time and that she won Miss Teen Minnesota at the age of 18. During that time, Taylor gave an interview with the outlet and revealed that she was nervous about the pageant, and surprised to win it. However, she wasn’t about to give up on her goal.

“Being yourself is most important. I believe that you can do anything as long as you keep a positive attitude and are devoted to it,” she told the site after her big win.

However, Dare has bigger dreams than just being a bikini model. She previously told Vocal that she has a lot of different interests.

“Yes, I am a full-time model, and trying to become a full time actress. But I have so many other aspirations it’s hard to define myself, I guess. I just really have a love of the creative side of cosplay, it’s my idea and concept for a costume,” Dare Taylor stated of her future dreams and goals.