Model Alysha Nett Almost Breaks Instagram As She Goes Totally Naked, Wearing Only Gold Chains

Alysha Nett’s most recent photo is about to break the internet.

As fans who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, pretty much nothing is off limits when it comes to showing off her body to her legion of fans. The stunner regularly sizzles in NSFW outfits, and on some occasions, she ditches clothing altogether. Yet, one thing is for sure, her fans just can’t get enough. In her most recent Instagram share, the model leaves nothing to the imagination in another insanely sexy new photo.

In the shot, the model poses in profile, showing off her amazing figure to fans. The stunner leaves nothing to be desired, posing totally naked and covering her chest with her arms. Her derriere and toned legs are also on display in the image as well as her tatted-up back and arms. The only thing the model wears on her body is a gold chain piece that drapes from her naval to her thigh.

Nett wears her long, blond locks down and slightly messy as well as a beautiful face full of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, and blush. In the caption of the image, Alysha shares that in honor of her birthday, she is going to do a giveaway on her page each and every day. The post has only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s earned the bombshell plenty of attention with over 16,000 likes and well over 300 comments.

Many fans commented on the photo to let Alysha know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her amazing body. A few other fans commented on the giveaway aspect of the image as countless others chimed in with various emoji.

“Your body is so beautiful and this shot is super sexy! You don’t look any older than when I first started following you a few years ago,” one Instagram user raved.

“Ok but where do I sign up to be this stunning?” another fan asked.

“Oh my, my favorite model ever,” another chimed in using a heart-eye and flame emoji.

For work, the stunner has been traveling, and as The Inquisitr shared, a recent trip landed her in New York City. Nett shared a short video with her followers where she appeared in the street in the Big Apple. The video started off with Alysha facing her back toward the camera as she fixes her ponytail. Shortly after, the stunner turned around and gave a big smile into the camera while showing off her sexy ensemble, which came complete with a skintight, sequined skirt that showcased her long and lean legs.

In caption of the photo, she mentions that she drank too much tequila.