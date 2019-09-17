‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Shares Rare Photo With Her Soulmate

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra keep their fans updated on social media, but they typically share photos of their adorable daughters. In fact, it has been quite a while since they shared an updated photo of themselves together on social media. Over the weekend, Catelynn took to Instagram to share two new photos of herself with Tyler, calling him her soulmate.

In the photo, Catelynn is wearing a yellow sweater and black jeans as she sits beside Tyler. Both Cate and Ty are smiling at the camera and she writes that she loves her “soulmate.”

Catelynn also shared a second photo of the couple together. It looks like it was taken not long after the first photo and shows the couple still sitting beside one another, but this time they are laughing. Catelynn shared an adorable caption on the Instagram photo.

“The way you can make me laugh brings so much joy to my life.”

Catelynn and Tyler have been together since they first appeared on the hit MTV reality show 16 and Pregnant. Their Season 1 episode followed them as they struggled with a difficult decision. The couple found out they were expecting a baby together, and they made the hard decision to place their daughter for adoption. The couple then continued to share their lives on Teen Mom OG.

Over the years, fans have watched as the couple have endured many ups and downs. On New Years Day 2015, they welcomed their daughter Novalee. Later that year, the couple tied the knot. At the end of 2018, the two briefly separated, but it wasn’t a typical separation. In fact, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn revealed to E! News that separation was “blown out of proportion.”

“I think the biggest misconception people had about the trial separation was that like, ‘Oh my God, since you’re gonna live separate and do this then you’re automatically going to get a divorce, or you’re automatically gonna wanna see other people.’ And it wasn’t even like that. I feel like when we said the word ‘separation’ people blew it out of proportion of what it really was. It wasn’t as severe as how people were thinking it was.”

Despite their brief separation, the couple is doing great these days. They welcomed their daughter Vaeda into their family this past February. Cate and Tyler appeared on the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, which just finished airing on MTV. On the season, viewers met their daughter and watched as Catelynn and Tyler had the opportunity to visit the daughter they placed for adoption a decade ago.