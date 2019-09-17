Gwen Stefani’s Daisy Dukes Couldn’t Get Any Shorter In Sexy New Photo With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is proving that age is just a number in her latest Instagram update. The Voice coach absolutely stunned in one of her skimpiest outfits yet as she rocked a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a short shirt while having fun with friends at a Blake Shelton concert.

The photo, which was posted to Gwen’s story, showed the No Doubt lead singer wearing a pair of impossibly short denim cutoffs and a black crop top. Stefani’s figure was on full display in the racy ensemble, which showcased her ample cleavage, flat tummy, toned abs, curvy hips, and lean legs.

Gwen added a red flannel shirt and a brown and red cardigan sweater over top of the slinky outfit. She accessorized the look with multiple gold chains around her neck and a black baseball cap to cover up her platinum blonde hair. She held a drink in her hand and rocked a full face of makeup in the snap.

Gwen’s glam look consisted of darkened eyebrows and long lashes. She also added a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and her signature bright red lip color. She beamed a huge smile in the picture and captioned the photo “Good times,” tagging her beau, Blake Shelton, as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen has been rocking tons of sexy looks as of late, and even posted a stunning, age-defying close-up picture on social media this week, proving that she is still as hot as ever as her 50th birthday approaches.

As many fans know, Stefani and Shelton have been dating for years. They met on the set of The Voice when Gwen joined the panel of coaches. Both she and Blake were going through messy divorces at the time and seemingly found comfort in one another. Their friendship turned to a romance, and now the singer is returning to the NBC singing competition in hopes of beating her boyfriend and taking the crown for herself during Season 17.

Loading...

However, In Touch reports that Gwen was a bit worried that there could be some awkwardness between her and Blake now that they’re competing against each other on the show again.

“I didn’t know if it was gonna feel awkward to be fighting against him,” Gwen Stefan stated in a recent promo.

However, it seems that things were just fine when she went into girl-power mode to steal a contestant from her beloved boyfriend.