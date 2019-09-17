Puerto Rican Bombshell Amanda Rodriguez Wows Instagram Fans In Cleavage-Revealing Dress

Amanda Rodriguez, who is also known by her moniker Amanda Vex, is giving her Instagram fans something to look at this week, and they don’t seem to be complaining at all. Late on Monday, the Puerto Rican bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she spills out of a sexy dress that puts her buxom physique front and center, making her enviable curves the highlight of the post.

The photo shows Amanda sitting down on a patio chair. She rocks a pale yellow dress that features a frilly top that extends from the chest to the short sleeves. The dress also boasts a very low-cut neckline that dips into Amanda’s chest, putting quite a bit of her cleavage on display. The front of the dress also has two straps that tie up into a bow at the front, drawing the viewer’s attention to her curvy bust even more.

The mini dress cuts off high on her thighs, exposing the model’s toned legs and curvy backside as the dress hugs her lower body tightly. As the model indicates via the tag and caption she pairs with the photo, the dress she is wearing is from Fashion Nova, a brand that models and social media influencers often promote on their Instagram feeds.

The brunette bombshell is shooting an inquisitive and seductive gaze at the camera, peering at the viewer with her deep blue eyes, while her voluptuous lips are slightly pursed. The model is playing with her hair, which is swept over to one side and styled down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders.

The post — which Amanda shared with her 319,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 3,600 likes in about half a day since being posted. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 60 comments to the photo from fans. The commenters flocked to the post to share their admiration for the gorgeous brunette and to compliment her outfit.

Loading...

“Woah, you’re looking so BEAUTIFUL,” one user chimed in, trailing the message with a series of red heart emoji.

“Looking perfect on you,” another fan raved, including a 100 mark symbol emoji after the words.

This is far from being the first time Amanda wows her fans with a sizzling snapshot. As The Inquisitr has noted, Amanda often posts images of herself in clothing that flatters her curvy physique, which seems to be a hit among her fans.