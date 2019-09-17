The Real-Life ‘Downton Abbey,” Highclere Castle, Is Available On Airbnb For One Night Only

While the enthusiasm for all things Downton Abbey has never died down, interest is being stoked by the release of the new Downton Abbey movie, created by the creator of the PBS series, Sir Julian Fellowes.

But now, there is an added experience available for two lucky Downton Abbey fans as the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, the masters of Highclere Castle, (which portrays the actual Downton Abbey in the television series and movie), have teamed up with Airbnb to offer the experience of a lifetime for one night only, according to Town & Country.

The link on Airbnb will go live on October 1, and two guests will get to “stay and a night of uncompromising royal treatment. In addition to exclusive access to the castle and its grounds, guests will be fully immersed in the Downton Abbey experience,” from the second they arrive until they depart the next day.

Lady Carnarvon explains that it’s an honor to live in Highclere Castle, and she’s excited to work with Airbnb to share it with others.

“Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history. I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle, and I am looking forward to welcoming our future guests.”

The guests can expect to be greeted by the house butler, who will wait on you for the duration of the stay. The evening will start with drinks in the saloon, which is located in the heart of the house. Then they will be treated to a traditional dinner in the State Dining Room, according to the listing. Guests will have a bedroom which includes one queen-sized bed and a private bath.

There are some house rules, and they are meant to be followed.

No pets allowed, but 9 friendly dogs on site!

No smoking

All newspapers must be ironed

Strictly one butler per person

Cocktail dress is de rigueur for dinner

Gossip restricted to downstairs quarters only

Listing is midweek because after all, “What is a weekend?”

The price is listed at $159 for two, and it will take place on November 26. In honor of this special offer, Airbnb will be making a donation to The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Included in this offer are a luxurious breakfast and a private tour of the house and the grounds.

The Inquisitr reported this summer that in advance of the film release, Lady Carnarvon offered a special tour for a group which included lunch, tea, or dinner and a tour of the house and grounds, but it didn’t include an overnight stay.