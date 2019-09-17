The Real-Life ‘Downton Abbey,” Highclere Castle, Is Available On Airbnb For One Night Only

While the enthusiasm for all things Downton Abbey has never died down, interest is being stoked by the release of the new Downton Abbey movie, created by the creator of the PBS series, Sir Julian Fellowes.
But now, there is an added experience available for two lucky Downton Abbey fans as the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, the masters of Highclere Castle, (which portrays the actual Downton Abbey in the television series and movie), have teamed up with Airbnb to offer the experience of a lifetime for one night only, according to Town & Country.
The link on Airbnb will go live on October 1, and two guests will get to “stay and a night of uncompromising royal treatment. In addition to exclusive access to the castle and its grounds, guests will be fully immersed in the Downton Abbey experience,” from the second they arrive until they depart the next day.
Lady Carnarvon explains that it’s an honor to live in Highclere Castle, and she’s excited to work with Airbnb to share it with others.
“Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history. I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle, and I am looking forward to welcoming our future guests.”
View this post on Instagram
From real Royalty to Downton’s Turkish emissary, Shirley MacLaine and Anna Chancellor as Lady Anstruther, this bedroom has many roles .. in fact the silk wall hangings are entirely original from when it was redecorated in honour of a royal visit over a century ago. #highclerecastle #downtonabbey #downtonabbeyfilm @downtonabbey_official #royalty
The guests can expect to be greeted by the house butler, who will wait on you for the duration of the stay. The evening will start with drinks in the saloon, which is located in the heart of the house. Then they will be treated to a traditional dinner in the State Dining Room, according to the listing. Guests will have a bedroom which includes one queen-sized bed and a private bath.
There are some house rules, and they are meant to be followed.
- No pets allowed, but 9 friendly dogs on site!
- No smoking
- All newspapers must be ironed
- Strictly one butler per person
- Cocktail dress is de rigueur for dinner
- Gossip restricted to downstairs quarters only
- Listing is midweek because after all, “What is a weekend?”
View this post on Instagram
I think Alfie is looking forward to the upcoming Downton Abbey film too – he does like film crews, all those backpacks with sandwiches, perfect for any well-brought up Labrador #highclerecastle #downtonabbey #downtonabbeyfilm #labrador this David Griffen for great photo @photosofbritain
The price is listed at $159 for two, and it will take place on November 26. In honor of this special offer, Airbnb will be making a donation to The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
Included in this offer are a luxurious breakfast and a private tour of the house and the grounds.
View this post on Instagram
Gothic architecture proved an inspirational style during the nineteenth century. Not just a style of architecture, it was also a movement bringing together spirituality and religion with rationality. A key characteristic of the Gothic era was the pointed arch which was used as here to direct the weight of the vaulted roof downward along its ribs, giving more space and thus more more light – the thought and design create an amazing space here tonight #highclerecastle #downtonabbeyfilm #downtonabbey #architecture #victorian #sircharlesbarry
The Inquisitr reported this summer that in advance of the film release, Lady Carnarvon offered a special tour for a group which included lunch, tea, or dinner and a tour of the house and grounds, but it didn’t include an overnight stay.