‘Mysterious Waves’ Have Been Pulsing Across Oklahoma, And There’s A Crazy ‘Stranger Things’ Like Twist

Scientists are calling it "The Anomaly."

National Geographic is reporting that a number of mysterious waves have been pulsing around Oklahoma all summer, and scientists are absolutely baffled by the strange occurrence. The waves, similar to a small earthquake, have accordingly been dubbed “the anomaly” by researchers.

Scientific mysteries are nothing new, like a black hole physicists claim “shouldn’t exist,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Nevertheless, scientists are understandably anxious to figure out the root cause of the strange new waves.

Scientists say that the phenomenon started on June 24, right around 11:11 a.m. The wave bounced from one seismometer to another, and was described as ping-ponging for hundreds of miles across the state. It was described as pulsing like a “heartbeat” for a good 10 minutes.

Geophysicist Jake Walter at the Oklahoma Geological Survey remember his exact thought after seeing the odd wave.

“Well, that’s odd,” he thought.

After all, a pulse from an earthquake would normally burst and taper, not continue with a beat for minutes.

It was so unusual that Walter originally thought that there was a glitch in the monitoring station. It was only when he realized that the same result was across the board at the other 52 stations in the state that it was something afoot.

In response, OGS analyst Andrew Thiel was assigned to investigate the event. What he found was shocking. The waves had been pulsing since at least March, though they recently started increasing their frequency, speed, and distance through the summer.

However, the creepiest part was that the pulses always happened in the morning, and they had never once occurred on a Sunday. It was their first clue, and suggested to the team that the waves were man-made.

Sure enough, it was. Researchers finally discovered the cause of the strange waves, though it only added to the mystery.

The source of the pulses had been coming from the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, a weapons manufacturing facility for the United States Department of Defense in McAlester, Oklahoma. The discovery seemed almost like something out of Stranger Things, a Netflix show about a government facility that housed mysterious tests.

However, knowing the pulses originate from the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant still did not solve how the waves were able to travel so far, or why they changed over time.

There’s still a lot of strange unknowns here,” Joshua Carmichael of Los Alamos National Laboratory told National Geographic.

Other scientists concurred. Thiel added in a post on his blog OK Geological Survey that he and his team had called the pulses “the anomaly.”

But it seems that scientists weren’t the only ones to notice the odd phenomenon. Members of the public did as well, and it was reported that several people called the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to describe odd noises which they described as “mini-explosions.”

Loading...

“Some of the residents were able to specify, I can tell this feels different, it sounds different than some of the earthquakes that we’ve felt,” says commission spokesperson Sarah Terry-Cobo.

“It has been very perplexing to us to try to wrap our heads around it,” she added.

ID 15299 / Pixabay

Scientists are now trying to figure out what the waves are. Some believe that they are simple acoustic waves, coming from various explosions due to the ammunition.

Others, however, are not as convinced, and want to continue investigating the matter. Joshua Carmichael is one of them.

“I love studying weird, mysterious signals,” he said. “It’s exciting. It kind of pulls the Scooby-Doo out of me.”