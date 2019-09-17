Kelsea Ballerini Drops Jaws In Daisy Dukes & Chunky Heeled Boots

Kelsea Ballerini is likely getting a fair amount of search engine traffic. The country singer appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, with fans likely heading right over to the 26-year-old’s social media. It looks like Kelsea has delivered an update reminding the platform that a powerful voice isn’t her only asset. The blonde took to Instagram two days ago with a photo that seemed to tick boxes for just about everything – well, apart from the singer’s powerful vocals.

Kelsea’s photo showed her in the Instagram-adored urban setting. The star put her sensational fashion sense on display. Kelsea opted for a stylish and summery wardrobe, although there was a major designer injection. The singer appeared photographed near some wrought-iron gates as she posed with a small coffee cup. Eyes may well have been drawn to Ballerini’s killer legs, though. The singer was wearing a pair of frayed Daisy Dukes flaunting her long legs, with a trendy and pistachio-colored sweater appearing to pair the shorts perfectly.

Her footwear was definitely upping the ante. Kelsea fitted her feet into a chunky and high-heeled pair of Louis Vuitton boots – yes, this girl knows her brands. British designer Stella McCartney was also tagged in the image. Kelsea was rocking shades to accessorize her look, with her long blonde hair worn up in a ponytail.

This update definitely seemed to contrast a recent one from the star. As The Inquisitr reports, Kelsea bravely posted a swimsuit snap of herself with what appeared to be a wedgie earlier this month. Given that the post currently sits at over 119,000 likes, though, it can be assumed that this singer’s sense of humor was well-received. As for the more recent image, a little fashion display never hurts.

Kelsea has been opening up about her career. Speaking to Smooth Radio this week, the star revealed that she couldn’t imagine doing anything but music for a living.

“If I wasn’t a songwriter, I don’t think I’d have this career. So I’d say that if you have something to say, I would write until you feel you’ve said it,” she said.

“I was so naïve. I didn’t know. I was so young. And luckily for me, I had Taylor [Swift] to look up to. I had Carrie [Underwood] to look up. And Shania [Twain],” the singer added about her inspirations.

Kelsea has 1.8 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her account.