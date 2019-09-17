‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Breaks Silence On Co-Star Amber Portwood: ‘My Heart Breaks’

Maci Bookout doesn’t share too much on social media, but on Tuesday morning, she took to Twitter to break her silence on her co-star Amber Portwood. The mom of three posted her words on Twitter for fans to read.

“My heart breaks for everyone involved and affected by this terrible situation. I do not condone or support abuse or violence of any type,” the Teen Mom OG star began.

Amber was arrested on July 5 for domestic battery. She and her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, got into an argument while Andrew was holding their 1-year-old son, James. Allegedly, Amber had a machete during the argument. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Cheyenne Floyd all spoke out following the release of audio that alleged to feature the voices of Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon arguing.

Maci’s Twitter statement comes after her co-stars spoke out. Maci continued her tweet, talking about her friendship with Amber and explaining that she will support her friend in “getting the help that she needs.”

“Amber has been a close, genuine friend of mine for many years, I will support her in getting the help that she needs. I truly hope and pray that everyone involved receives the help necessary to recover from what has happened and the guidance to prevent future incidents.”

Both Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood have been sharing their stories on Teen Mom OG for nearly a decade. Both girls were first introduced to audiences on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. Over the years, they continued to share their lives.

Maci traveled to Indiana at the end of July to be there for Amber as she attended a court hearing. Amber’s co-stars Cheyenne Floyd and Catelynn Lowell were also there for Amber as well as MTV cameras. As of now, Amber is still a part of Teen Mom OG. However, not everyone is happy about that.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Barbara Evans recently spoke out about Amber. She asked why it was fair that Amber was not fired from Teen Mom OG while Barbara and her daughter, Jenelle Evans, were fired from Teen Mom 2. Fans may recall that Jenelle was let go from the show earlier this year after her husband David Eason allegedly shot her French bulldog for nipping at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

Jenelle was replaced on Teen Mom 2 with Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline. Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.