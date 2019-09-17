Kevin Hart Facing $60 Million Lawsuit Over Sex Tape

Montia Sabbag is suing Kevin Hart and others for their alleged involvement in a secretly recorded sex tape from 2017. As People reported, the model is seeking $60 million in damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and invasion of privacy. Court documents spell out Sabbag’s claim that she was unaware that she was being filmed during her encounter with Hart in a Las Vegas hotel suite.

Hart is being named in the lawsuit alongside former friend Jonathan Todd Jackson, who had previously been charged with one count of attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter. The woman claims that Jackson was intentionally given access to Hart’s hotel room in order to install the recording device, without her knowledge. She holds the actor responsible “negligently or intentionally” for the tape, claiming that Hart allowed his then-friend inside, as NBC News notes.

The plaintiff goes on to allege that Hart had ulterior motives behind the film, citing attention from the general public as a main factor. Given that the actor was preparing to embark on his “Irresponsible” comedy tour at the time, Sabbag believes that Hart aimed to use the tape for promotional purposes.

The incident earned plenty of headlines when it occurred in September of 2017, as Hart took to Instagram to apologize to his wife and kids for his infidelity. He also claimed that he was the victim of an extortion attempt related to the video.

“I’m not also going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes, and in this particular situation, that’s what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”

Following Hart’s statement, Sabbag held a press conference alongside then-lawyer Lisa Bloom to reject extortion claims, also noting that she wasn’t seeking any monetary gain from the ordeal. Believing that Hart was also a victim in this case, she had no plans to file a lawsuit against him. But it appears that matters have changed, and new information may be being brought to bear. Sabbag is now targeting Hart with this most recent lawsuit.

Hart was adamant about not paying any party involved — either his ex-friend or his former sex partner — which is reportedly why he publicized the story in the first place.

Beyond that, things have been difficult for the comedian lately as a whole. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kevin Hart was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles earlier this month, and sustained major back injuries as a result. Given his current stint in recovery, a response from Hart may be delayed. He has maintained a quiet profile while dealing with the aftermath of the crash.