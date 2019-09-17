Sexy ‘Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Shuts Down Instagram With Naked Photo

Kindly Myers calls herself a “professional smokeshow” for good reason. The Playboy model steams up social media on a regular basis with her sexy photos. She’s usually wearing a bikini or some lingerie, but this week, in honor of her birthday, she’s going completely naked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly posted a photo of herself in her “birthday suit,” earlier in the week where she was seen standing against a white background and using her arms to cover up her bare chest.

However, Kindly’s newest update appears to be from a totally different photo shoot as she sports a deeper tan, and a different hairstyle and nail art. The new photo was also taken by a different photographer.

In the sexy snapshot, the model sat on the floor in front of a peach-colored wall. She had her long, blonde hair styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulders and down her bare chest.

She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included ark eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Kindly pulled her knees in tight to her body and used her legs and feet to cover herself as she flaunted her toned arms and curvy booty in the photo.

The photo earned over 4,000 likes in the first 20 minutes after it was posted, and nearly 200 comments from Kindly’s 1.7 million Instagram followers.

The Inquisitr also reports that many fans seem to like Kindy not only for her good looks and sexy social media posts, but also because she is relatable. She previously served in the United States Army and the National Guard.

Listal reports that she was born in Kentucky, but was raised in Nashville. She’s also a huge sports fans and loves to watch the Kentucky Wildcats play basketball.

Loading...

“I’m always so happy when Kentucky comes to Nashville. I really like seeing that blue everywhere,” Myers previously said in an interview with Larry Vaught, adding that she loves watching the games and meeting other Wildcat fans.

When she’s not modeling, she often works as a bartender at the world-famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge in Tennessee, where she is sure to be a big hit with the customers.

The outlet also reveals that Kindly is allegedly dating Harrison Yonts, whom she’s been rumored to be in a relationship with for a long time. However, the model seems to stay mum on her personal life when it comes to her social media accounts.