‘Maxim’ Bombshell Bri Teresi Brings In The Heat In See-Through Lace Bodysuit

Bri Teresi is heating up Instagram with her most recent post. On Monday, the American Maxim model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a skimpy outfit that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, the blond bombshell is posing in front of a colorful background, one in which a series of flowers and feathers comprise a butterfly against a leafy green wall. The model is striking a sultry pose as she rocks a black lace bodysuit that features an underwire structure. Details in lace give the piece an interesting texture, adding dimension. The suit, which looks a lot like a one-piece lingerie set, boasts a nude inner layer on the chest and lower body areas. This design decision prevents her outfit from being completely see-through. The bottom part of the suit is super short, leaving her long legs fully on display.

The model completed her look with a pair of high-heeled black sandals, and this helps to enhance her toned thighs and calves, giving her legs for days. Teresi is posing with her legs apart, her hip popped to one side in a way that further accentuates the curves of her body. In addition, she is bringing her arms to her head, showcasing her slender figure further.

As she explained in the caption, Teresi wore this outfit to an event in Las Vegas. She included a shout-out to Alondra Giraldo, a makeup artist whose Instagram moniker is Lala Glam. Meanwhile, Teresi wore her blond tresses styled down in large, loose waves, tossing them to the side for the photo.

If the comments section attached to the shot is to be believed, the model’s fans enjoyed her look. Fans flocked to the post to express their admiration for her, and also to compliment her sultry glammed-up look. As of the time of this writing, the post — which Teresi shared with her 600,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 9,800 likes in under a day of having been posted. The same time period also brought in upward of 16o comments to the photo.

“Absolutely beautiful woman,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a series of red heart emoji.

“Ok I can’t with your body,” another one chimed in, pairing the message with several heart eyes emoji.

Her most recent post is just one example of Teresi’s ability to produce jaw-dropping snapshots of herself. As The Inquisitr pointed out, Teresi recently shared a photo in which she is seen striking a pose while in a tiny bikini — a bikini that proved to be a hit among her Instagram fans.