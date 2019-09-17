Ex-VS Angel Doutzen Kroes Drops Jaws In Tiny Black Bikini, ‘Size Does Matter’

Doutzen's stripping down on Instagram.

Doutzen Kroes may have hung up her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings several years ago, but that doesn’t mean she’s now averse to stripping down. The star proved that she’s still in as incredible shape as ever in a photo recently shared to her Instagram account as she stripped down to her tiny black bikini for a dip in the ocean.

The star could be seen in the new shot flashing a whole lot of skin as she walked into the ocean during what seemed to be a recent vacation, rocking the skimpy dark two-piece which was made up of a triangle top and tiny bottoms with a string across both hips.

Doutzen – who retired as a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2014 – could be seen giving lucky beach goers who were relaxing on the sand a stunning view as she flashed her seriously toned abs as well as her long, lean legs.

The supermodel had her long blonde hair tied up into a ponytail. She held on tight to her sunglasses in her right hand as she waded into the ocean and could also be seen pushing her thumb and fingers together as she smiled towards the camera.

Doutzen – who’s mom to 5-year-old Myllena and 8-year-old Phyllon with her husband, DJ Sunnery James – didn’t reveal her exact location as she went knee-deep into the sea water, but did leave a pretty cheek caption on the bikini shot for her 6.1 million followers.

Understandably, the comments section was overrun with impressed messages from her followers who couldn’t help but praise her fit and toned body as well as her admirable body confidence.

“Beautiful,” one fan said of Doutzen’s latest bikini snap, which she revealed was taken by photographer Jerome Duran. Another called the model’s toned physique “body goals” with several fire emoji.

A third noted in the comments section of the brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris’s post, “This body is unreal.”

But this isn’t the only time recently that Kroes’s stunning bikini body has been on display.

As The Inquisitr revealed in August, the stunning Dutch model left very little to the imagination as she did a handstand in a tiny bikini in a black and white shot she treated her millions of Instagram followers to.

But while there’s no doubting that Doutzen is one of the most talented models in the game, she previously admitted while pregnant with her daughter that she actually doesn’t want her to become a model when she’s older.

“Instead of saying, ‘You’re so beautiful,’ I’ll say, ‘You’re smart,’ so she’ll have different aspirations in life than beauty and modeling,” Kroes previously told Page Six.

“Though I love my job, I’m not changing the world,” she continued. “I’d love for her to study and to have different aspirations. We need to teach girls they can become presidents, and it’s not about beauty all the time.”