Miss Bikini Model 2019 Dare Taylor Drops Jaws In Fiery Red Two-Piece

Miss Bikini Model 2019 Dare Taylor made a splash on her Instagram page recently when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a fiery red, beaded bikini.

The swimsuit features a criss-cross pattern and has sparkly gems on both the top and bottoms. The photo is taken at the beach and Dare appears to be having the time of her life as she plays around in the water. Based on the caption, it looks like the picture is a throwback from her time as a competitor in the Miss Bikini U.S. pageant.

“Laugh away your troubles!” she wrote, a clear reference to the huge grin that she’s sporting in the photo. “Missing @missbikinius & #miamiswimweek @grandbeachmiami CAN I GO BACK?!?!”

Her fans didn’t seem to mind that the photo wasn’t her most recent, since they flooded her page with compliments.

“Simply beautiful,” one fan wrote.

Another fan appreciated the little details of her swimsuit.

“Love those bottoms!” they wrote. “The gems are so cute!!!”

“This suit is GORGEOUS!!!” they commented.

A fourth admirer compared Dare to food.

“Sweet as candy,” they gushed.

Dare revealed that the swimsuit is by a company called Bikini Crush Swimwear, a handmade line of luxury swimwear that sells lots of embellished bikinis. Although she didn’t share the name of the design, it looks like she’s wearing their “Tulum” bikini, which retails between $260 and $280 on their website.

The sparkly swimsuit is great for a pageant girl like Dare. But if you’re in the market for a flattering bikini that’s a lower price, Dare showed off a green string bikini by Chixit yesterday and she looked stunning. As The Inquisitr reported, the two-piece costs $19.95 on the company’s website.

Dare, whose real name is Dare Vanwaes, has been in the pageant game for a long time. She is a previous winner of Miss Teen Minnesota, having nabbed the title in 2013 when she was 18 years old.

“It’s all about being yourself,” she once said of her success, as reported by Inver Hill News. “A lot of girls go into it being a Barbie, thinking they’re going to pick a perfect girl, and honestly, no one is perfect, This system is very much about being natural, All-American girl next door.”

Dare definitely shows off that “girl-next-door” appeal on her Instagram page. In one bikini photo, she’s sitting, smiling and flashing the peace sign.

In the caption, she wrote that the photo summed up her personality perfectly.

A fan agreed with her in the comments.