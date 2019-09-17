Vanessa Hudgens Looks Smoking Hot On Vegas Vacation, Says ‘Oh Hey Big Daddy’

Vanessa Hudgens recently thrilled her 35.5 million Instagram followers by sharing a few snaps from her trip to Las Vegas. Yesterday, the brunette bombshell shared a snap of herself and three friends getting ready to board a jet with the simple caption, “Vegas babyyy.”

Almost immediately after that post, the beauty shared two snaps of herself in the casino in Las Vegas, looking smoking hot. In the first snap, Hudgens leaned back against a chair in front of an Elvis slot machine. She had on a black mini dress that exposed plenty of her toned legs and her incredible arms. She had a bright green coat draped around her and falling down her shoulders, and even added a black hat as an accessory.

It seems that Hudgens has been inspired by a bit of a goth vibe lately. In the Vegas snap, she rocked a dark lip color that, when paired with her black outfit, made a major style statement. As reported by The Inquisitr, the beauty recently attended an event where she opted for that same vibe with dark berry lips, dramatic eyeliner and more.

In the second snap in her double Instagram update from Las Vegas, Hudgens leaned forward slightly and flaunted her toned leg for the camera. She also flashed a huge smile and appeared to be having an absolute blast at the Elvis slot machine.

She amped up the flirtation factor by adding a sexy caption that captured her followers’ attention. The post racked up over 283,000 likes within just 16 hours as Hudgens’s followers got a glimpse of her Vegas adventures.

“Dem legs tho,” one follower commented.

Another fan simply called Hudgens a “queen.”

“What a mood… zaddy!” another fan added.

Another fan was clearly inspired by Hudgens’s look, and decided that she absolutely had to make an addition to her wardrobe because of it.

“Now I need a neon green duster,” the fan commented.

“I still want to be Gabrielle from hsm. #loyal,” one fan said, referencing Hudgens’s well-known character in the High School Musical series.

Before she hit Vegas, Hudgens shared a few Halloween-inspired snaps. The brunette beauty hosted 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform, which she explained in an Instagram caption would be released on October 5. Fans who can’t get enough of spooky flicks will have to check out the event, which will be airing plenty of beloved scary movies for fans to catch all October long. Hudgens may even share a few behind-the-scenes shots with her followers on Instagram in honor of the event, so her followers will have to stay tuned for more goth Hudgens vibes.