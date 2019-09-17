Lady Gaga Lights Up Instagram In Wild See-Through Dress At Makeup Launch

Lady Gaga seems to draw attention no matter where she goes or what she wears. However, this week she delighted her social media followers by posing in a racy, see-through dress as she celebrated the launch of her brand-new makeup line, Haus Laboratories.

In a photo that the singer posted to Instagram, she is seen standing in front of one of the labs as she poses in a wild outfit. The ensemble boasted black ruffled sleeves and matching knee-highs with a see-through fishnet bodysuit. Gaga added a black leather corset with a ruffled skirt over top of the lace material and rocked some black underwear underneath.

The garment flaunted the singer’s tiny waist, lean legs, curvy hips, and toned arms as she gave a serious stare into the camera.

The A Star is Born actress — whom The Inquisitr reports has recently been linked to her co-star Bradley Cooper — wore her long, platinum blonde hair parted down the center and styled in loose waves that flowed over her shoulders and down her back.

Of course, she added a full face of makeup for the event, which included dark eyebrows, very dramatic eyeliner, and long lashes. She also included a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a vivid red color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Lady Gaga’s love of makeup is no secret. Not only does she usually step out in full glam, but she recently opened up about how cosmetics make her feel beautiful and powerful.

“I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don’t feel beautiful,” Gaga told Allure. “All of the insecurities that I’ve dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me.”

“I put makeup on, and before I know it I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly. When I became Lady Gaga when I was younger, it was because I discovered makeup. It means so much to me on a deep visceral level — the power of makeup to change how you feel when you’re at your lowest,” the singer said.

Loading...

Gaga’s new makeup line seems to be a labor of love for the singer, who is including products such as metallic eye shadow sticks, red lip gloss, and nude lip liners, which she claims make her heart soar when she uses them.

Fans can see more of Lady Gaga’s makeup line and dramatic looks by following her on social media.