‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Myla Dalbesio Wears Bikini So Tiny, It Should Be Illegal

Sports Illustrated model Myla Dalbesio likely triggered some heart palpitations when she was recently featured on the magazine’s Instagram page.
In the scorching hot photo, the 32-year-old brunette bombshell is rocking a tiny beaded bikini which leaves very little to the imagination. The photo gives the viewer a generous view of the model’s enviable cleavage, abs, and toned legs.
The post is actually a series of photos which are all part of Myla’s spread in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. In one of the other photos, she rocking a crocheted one piece and in another, she’s sporting a nude tankini. All of the photos are alluring and showcase the model’s versatility in the beachy setting.
The display elicited a lot of enthusiastic admiration in the comments section of the post and many of the comments came from fellow Sports Illustrated models.
“Damn mama!!!!” wrote Brooks Nader.
“Such a babe!!!” Raine Michaels commented.
“Beautiful!” wrote Korean-born stunner Hyunjoo Hwang.
Myla has reciprocated this type of support in the Instagram comments sections of her fellow models as well. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she shared a cheeky supportive comment under model Hayley Clauson’s Instagram post recently.
“Dinner??? This is looking like a snack to me!” she wrote.
As Elle Magazine notes, Myla made waves in 2014 because she was featured in a Calvin Klein ad campaign. This was a big deal at the time because at size 10, she was considered a plus-sized model. The image went viral on Facebook and led to her getting coverage in the mainstream media including an interview on TODAY.
I didn’t think about the impact,” she said of the attention the campaign received. “It’s been really lovely to hear from people. I feel like I have a greater responsibility to women than I did before.”
But there’s more to Myla than meets the eye. She’s also a multidisciplinary artist and her work spans performance photography and much more.
“I’m always in my studio working on something when I’m not traveling. Lately, I’ve been working on a new series of collages and drawings and will soon be starting a new video project,” she said to Elle.
Myla showcases a lot of her photography on her Instagram page. Her most recent post is a portrait that she did of artist Hiba Schahbaz.
The artist complimented Myla in the comments section of the post.
“The honor was mine,” she wrote. “You’re amazing.”
