‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice May Be Headed For Divorce, Even If Husband Joe Isn’t Deported

Will the reality star end her marriage either way?

Teresa Giudice will reportedly divorce her husband, Joe Giudice, even if he’s allowed to remain in the United States following his deportation appeal.

As Joe awaits a final decision on whether or not he will be sent back to his native Italy, an insider has revealed to Radar Online that the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member will allegedly be calling it quits with her husband “no matter what.”

“Joe’s family believes that Teresa is going to file for divorce no matter what,” the source explained.

As Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have seen, Teresa has been facing rumors of a split from Joe for the past several months due to her many outings with her much younger pal, Blake Schreck, and due to her January visit to a divorce lawyer’s office.

“Teresa is going to file for divorce from Joe regardless of what the outcome is,” the source continued. “Joe’s family knows this. Everyone knows this. She has tasted her freedom and she isn’t going to return to him.”

Although Teresa and Blake have appeared to be quite cozy and comfortable with one another in recent months, even holding hands with one another during one of their many outings in Miami, Teresa’s lawyer, James J. Leonard Jr., has insisted that their relationship is strictly business-related. Still, Joe’s family is convinced that when it comes to the reality star, she is completely unwilling to keep her marriage to Joe intact.

As for Joe’s family’s thoughts on his future, they reportedly believe that when it comes to Joe’s recent request to remain in the United States as a judge considers his deportation appeal, he will soon learn that the request has been denied.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa’s co-stars, including Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin, recently weighed in on how she’s holding up as she awaits a decision on Joe’s impending deportation. During interviews with Us Weekly magazine, Melissa said she believes the Giudice family will be getting answers about Joe’s case very soon.

“We’re all looking for closure at this point. It needs to end and go one way or the other at this point,” she said.

As for Jennifer, she told the magazine that Teresa was hoping to get closure during a court hearing last week where a judge unfortunately failed to make a decision about her husband’s future.

Teresa and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.