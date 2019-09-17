Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Weight Loss In Wild Print Dress, Says ‘Screw’ The Haters

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her the body shamers who always seem to come after her for her looks. The Voice coach recently told The Daily Mail that she doesn’t care at all about what people say or think of her because she’s comfortable and happy with who she is on the inside and out.

In the interview, Kelly sat on the set of her brand-new talk show and wore a wild green, yellow, blue, and red spotted print dress. The garment cinched at the waist, showing off Clarkson’s recent weight loss, which The Inquisitr reports has become the singer’s new style.

The American Idol alum wore her blonde hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her shoulders and back. She also donned a full face of makeup, which included long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a red color on her lips. She also added a bright red polish on her nails to complete the glam look.

Kelly explained that she’s learned how to let the online criticism go and focus on what really matters in her life.

“Why are you taking time out of your life to be hateful towards someone? It’s just weird. It says more about you than it does to the person you’re hating on,” the singer stated.

However, Kelly did admit that there is one part about the body shaming that really hurts her, and that is when it also impacts her beloved fans.

Loading...

“When it comes to body shaming, I mean, it’s the worst feeling in the world for people to come up at meet and greets and say ‘Oh my god, wait, if they think that you’re huge than what do they think of me? Because I’m bigger that you.’ That’s the part that breaks my heart. Because it’s like… screw ’em! Who cares what they think? Are you happy with you? That is the point,” Clarkson added.

Kelly went on to reveal that she always wants everyone to feel included when it comes to her talk show, adding that everyone is welcome there and that she wants everyone to be represented.

Kelly Clarkson says that she knows she’s not perfect by any means, but she’s fine with that because she feels like she has been dealt a wonderful hand in life. Also, she counts her blessings for all the things she has, and she wouldn’t want it any other way.