‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Spills Out Of Tiny Gold Dress, And Instagram Is Awestruck

Lauren Drain has once again sent Instagram into overdrive after posting sizzling side-by-side shots of herself. In one, she wore a dress so low-cut that she barely managed not to spill out. The other photo was a sweet shot of the blonde beauty from her nursing days.

The busty stunner first found Instagram fame after posting a number of fitness photos, and her fandom quickly grew. Her current follower tally stands at close to four million. She also soon earned the notice of Maxim magazine and was dubbed by publications like The Sun and The Daily Mail as the “world’s hottest nurse.”

It’s easy to see why she would earn that title from her latest Instagram post. In the first half of the upload, Lauren wears a slinky gold dress that hugs her curves in all the right places. The cut is a halter top, and features a neckline so incredibly low that Lauren’s cleavage veers dangerously close to spilling out, in addition to revealing almost the entire curve of her cleavage.

The dress is not only short, exposing Lauren’s toned pins, but also nearly see-through. The result is that the ensemble leaves very little to the imagination.

To match the glamorous dress, Lauren completes the look with her long blonde locks spilling over her shoulders, as well as matching gold earrings.

This chic photo is in stark contrast to the sweet shot of Lauren in her nursing attire. Wearing pink scrubs, the blonde bombshell has an aqua stethoscope around her neck as well as her name badge for Hartford Hospital.

Her hair is up in a practical ponytail, and Lauren poses with a cheerful smile and her hand on her hip.

In her caption, Lauren playfully teases her fans by asking which picture they liked better.

The post quickly racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 260 comments.

“Definitely the right so you can restart my heart when I see you… maybe?” teased one fan in response to her question.

“I have to find out where to get that gold dress for my girlfriend,” joked a second with a winking face.

“Both! So gorgeous,” concluded a third, adding a red heart emoji.

This is far from the first time that Lauren has set Instagram on fire. She often posts revealing bikini photos, both as a way to advertise her personal training brand and to inspire her followers to try healthy living.

In fact, earlier this week, the buxom blonde sent the pulses of her fans racing after she posted a picture where she wore a tiny thong bikini bottom and sports bra while atop a mountain, per The Inquisitr.