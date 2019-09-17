Dog The Bounty Hunter Health Update: Duane Chapman’s Medical Emergency Resolved, Star Released From Hospital

Good news has emerged for worried fans of Duane Chapman, known by most as the star of the reality television show Dog the Bounty Hunter. Over the weekend, Chapman was taken to the hospital, being admitted after experiencing chest pains. Now, reports reveal that he has been released and is back home resting.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Chapman’s medical emergency happened over the weekend. He had been at his home in Colorado at the time, and was admitted to a nearby hospital. There were concerns that “Dog the Bounty Hunter” may have experienced a heart attack, and there was even a mention that surgery might be needed.

Now, TMZ shares that the Chapman family has been given good news. Doctors reportedly ran a number of tests and determined that Dog did not have a heart attack. The medical team has seemingly determined that Duane’s chest pains came as a result of stress combined with blood pressure issues.

An angiogram apparently came back normal. It seems that after all of the testing and observing Chapman in the hospital over the weekend, the doctors are confident that Duane did not experience a full-blown heart attack.

That’s good news, of course, but it seems Chapman’s loved ones still have some concerns. Fans of Dog know that he’s struggled a great deal since the death of his wife, Beth, in June. In addition to that, the family’s store was burglarized shortly after Beth’s passing.

Duane has acknowledged that he has had a hard time handling his grief and stress. It seems that this weekend’s medical emergency is believed to be the culmination of all of these recent life stressors.

Luckily, sources told TMZ that Chapman was released from the hospital Monday evening. He is believed to now be at his home in Colorado, resting.

Chapman’s fans flooded social media with an outpouring of love as the news emerged that he had been hospitalized. Duane has been quite open in acknowledging his heartbreak since Beth’s death, and this loss is still quite fresh for him.

Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter and the family’s new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, are relieved to hear that Duane Chapman’s chest pains were not a full-blown heart attack. However, it seems that this incident may have been a big warning that more health issues could be on the way. Everybody surely will be hoping that Dog can take a step back and handle these stressors in his life, ensuring that he can be strong and healthy moving forward.