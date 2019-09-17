‘DWTS’ Rookie Sailor Brinkley-Cook Drives Instagram Wild In See-Through Dress

Google searches for Sailor Brinkley-Cook are likely on the up. The daughter to supermodel Christie Brinkley has landed herself a pretty high-profile gig by virtue of replacing her mother on Dancing with the Stars. While the 21-year-old already has a dedicated fan base, she’s likely to build up a new one by virtue of featuring on the hit ABC show. Christie might still be making headlines for the injury that’s seen her bow out, but it looks like Sailor is taking center stage right now — literally.

Sailor took to Instagram last night with a photo that more than marked her presence on the show. The image showed the blonde dazzling in the dress she appeared in for her dance with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, with the two appearing mid-movement.

Sailor was looking sensational in her racy stage number, with the camera appearing to have snapped her at just the right moment. The dress’ thigh-high slit was flaunting the star’s killer legs, with movement from slinky fabrics affording a sweeping feel. This was definitely a Dancing with the Stars kind of dress. Up top was a sheer panel across the chest and a plunging neckline, with the contrasting opaques taking on the performance feel that fans are so used to seeing. Sailor paired her dress with elbow gloves and shoes in nude colors.

A gushing caption from Sailor appeared to be expressing major gratitude to everyone around her. Of course, mom Christie was mentioned.

Instagram seems to be going nuts. The photo racked up over 9,900 likes overnight — not bad for Sailor’s somewhat-modest Instagram following — with over 340 comments left. Perhaps most impressive was the celebrity response. Rumer Willis dropped Sailor a kind note.

“I watched tonight and I am so proud of you!!! You were so incredible for only three days of practice you blew me away. You are a bright shining star,” Rumer wrote, with over 119 users upvoting the comment.

Ireland Baldwin also gushed, as did partner Val.

Responses also came in from the general public as the franchise is now nothing short of a full-blown obsession in America.

“I’m so obsessed with your whole family and how you all just turned lemons into serious lemonade!!! Happy for you!!” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations beautiful!!” was another comment.

Remarks also came in over how great Sailor looked, with fans appearing to think that this beauty had rocked her outfit. As The Inquisitr reported before the show aired, Sailor had appeared in a dark-colored outfit that somewhat rendered her with a mini-me status in regard to Christie’s outfit.

