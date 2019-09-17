‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Ex-Boyfriend Chris Lopez Talks Vaccinating His Kids On Twitter

Chris Lopez spoke out on Twitter.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are on the same page when it comes to their thoughts on vaccinations.

While the Teen Mom 2 star and her ex-boyfriend have had a number of ups and downs throughout their years-long relationship with one another, Lowry and Lopez are both against giving their children vaccinations.

During a recent episode of podcast series Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, Lowry admitted that while she did allow her oldest son, 9-year-old Isaac, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, to be vaccinated, she said she only did so because she hadn’t yet educated herself or done any research on the topic.

Then, with her middle son, 5-year-old Lincoln, who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, she knew “a little more.”

“I started to research more, and that’s when I think the conversations of vaccines started to really be going on with me and my friends that became moms,” she explained, according to a report from In Touch Weekly magazine on September 16.

That said, Lincoln hasn’t grown up vaccination-free. Instead, Lowry said that she allowed Lincoln to get only the vaccinations she felt were necessary and chose to allow him to get them over time, not all at once.

As for son Lux, who turned two last month, Lowry said that after doing more research and educating herself further, she’s chosen not to vaccinate Lux at all.

A number of fans online flooded Lowry with backlash over her decision against vaccinating Lux and said that she shouldn’t base her decisions for her children off what she reads online.

“Isaac was [vaccinated], and he’s totally fine,” the fan pointed out. “Anti-vax has become more popular, and the measles are back.”

Another fan said that people who opt against vaccinating their children should be forced to suffer through the potential illnesses their children will be exposed to due to their anti-vaccination stance.

Following the backlash, Lopez, who The Inquisitr revealed has had an on-and-off romance with Lowry, spoke out against the online criticism, telling his fans to “shut the f**k up” about his and Lowry’s decision against vaccinating Lux.

“STFU about a damn vaccine,” he told his followers on Friday, September 13. “Y’all still complaining, and he still not getting them, so.”

Lopez then said that he doesn’t get the shots that he should be getting and joked that his lack of vaccinations is what led him to be “bowlegged.”

Lopez ultimately deleted the tweets.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9B airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on MTV.