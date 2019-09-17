Kelly Ripa Stuns In Nothing But A Nude Bodysuit In Flirty Video For Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa flaunted her figure on social media this week, and her fans likely loved every second of it. The talk show host posted a video to her Instagram story of herself wearing next to nothing in a nude bodysuit.

On Monday, Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, posted a video to his story revealing that he had been trying to FaceTime his wife, but the connection was bad. So, he posted an Instagram update instead.

Mark was on the set of Riverdale and had his co-star, KJ Apa, next to him in the clip. They both said hello to Kelly and asked her to send them a video back, and did she ever.

In Ripa’s video, she starts off by showing a friend sitting in a chair in what appears to be her dressing room. The man flips his middle finger to the camera as Kelly pans over to herself laughing.

Ripa is seen lying on a couch wearing only one of Kim Kardashian’s Skims shape wear bodysuits in the color nude. The skintight garment left little to the imagination as all of Kelly’s curves were sucked in. The bodysuit also showcased her toned arms, tiny waist, and lean legs.

Ripa wore her long, blonde hair down and in loose waves that fell all around her head in the video. She also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lip color.

Kelly accessorized her barely-there look with a pair of small gold earrings and a matching gold chain with a heart pendant around her neck as Billie Eilish’s song, “Bad Guy,” played in the background.

The Inquisitr reports that Kelly and Mark often post about each other on social media, and Ripa loves to gush over her handsome husband, whom she often refers to as “daddy,” a nickname that tends to spark a lot of comments from her followers.

People Magazine revealed that Kelly and Mark dropped their daughter, Lola, off at college last month, and they had a hard time letting the teenager go off to attend NYU.

Kelly shared photos of her giving her daughter a kiss and a hug, and then a throwback to Lola’s younger years, where she revealed in the caption that both she and Mark were crying over their little girl leaving the nest, adding that Consuelos was actually “sobbing.”

Fans who love celebrity couples should be following Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on social media, as they bring a fun mix of sweet and sassy.