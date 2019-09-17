Kym Herjavec, 43, Floors Fans In Sizzling Bikini Photo With Robert Herjavec, 57

Kym and Robert Herjavec had fans doing double takes as they showed off their fit bodies at the beach.

Former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Kym Herjavec and her husband, Shark Tank businessman Robert Herjavec, had their fans floored when they hit the beach together. In a photo posted to Instagram this week, the couple showed off their seriously fit and toned bodies as they jumped for joy on the sand.

The photo uploaded on September 16 showed 43-year-old Kym – who gave birth to the couple’s twins in April 2018 – flashing her uber-fit body in a black string bikini, made up of a halter neck top and skimpy bottoms with tassels across both hips.

Kym covered her eyes with a pair of oversized shades as she jumped into the air while holding hands with her husband.

As for Robert, he too was showing off his own seriously impressive beach body. The 57-year-old businessman went shirtless in a pair of black swimshorts as she enjoyed a day on the sand with the professional dancer, revealing his uber-toned abs and defined arms.

Understandably, fans were left floored after seeing all the couple’s obvious hard work in the gym, as many left gushing messages in the comments section.

“You’re in great shape! Keep up the good work,” one fan wrote.

Another then added, “Omg look at that body. You guys look terrific!!”

A third person wrote, “30 yr old bodies wow.”

Another further commented on how much younger than his actual age Robert looked, stating, “OMG Robert you look 18 years old! WOW!!!!”

It’s not clear if the photo is a recent look at the happy couple or if it was a throwback, though Kym – who was previously known by her maiden name of Kym Johnson – and Robert famously met on Dancing with the Stars just four years ago. They then married a year later in 2016.

The twosome were paired up together for Season 20 of the ABC dancing competition and have been pretty much inseparable ever since. They’re now parents to 1-year-old twins Haven and Hudson, who they welcomed into the world on April 23, 2018.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr reported that Kym gave fans a look at just how quickly their kids are growing as she posted a video to her Instagram account showing the adorable twosome learning how to walk.

The former DWTS pro has since left the show, though it sounds like her husband is ready for a return.

Speaking to Us Weekly in May, Robert admitted that he’d love to go back for more if the ABC series ever does another all-star season.

“If they ask me to do it again, absolutely!” he said, adding that he used to watch the series all the time with his mom before meeting his now-wife.

“She used to say, ‘Oh my God, you’re so pretty, you think one day you might be on the show?'” he recalled of tuning in with his mom. “I wasn’t even on TV then and I said, ‘If they ever ask me, I’ll do it for you.'”