NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards Could Demand Jaylen Brown In Potential Bradley Beal Deal, Per ‘Metro USA’

Despite all the rumors surrounding his NBA future, All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal is still highly expected to start and end the 2019-20 NBA season with the Washington Wizards. Since the 2019 NBA offseason started, the Wizards have been informing everyone in the league that they have no intention of making Beal available on the trade market before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Unfortunately, as of now, Beal is yet to sign the three-year, $111 million massive contract extension that the Wizards offered this summer.

If Bradley Beal let the deadline pass without signing an extension and the Wizards once again suffer a huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, Matt Burke of Metro USA believes that the All-Star shooting guard will be the hottest commodity on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason. Beal may have said on numerous occasions that he wants to finish his NBA career in Washington, but if the Wizards wouldn’t show him a clear path to title contention, he could follow the footsteps of other NBA superstars and chase for his first NBA championship title somewhere else.

Once Bradley Beal becomes officially available on the trading block next summer, one of the NBA teams who could express strong interest in acquiring him from the Wizards is the Boston Celtics. According to Burke, he has been hearing “murmurs” around the league that if the Wizards consider sending Beal to Boston, they are expected to demand a trade package centered on Jaylen Brown, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

“There have been murmurs that Washington covets Brown, but a straight-up Brown for Beal swap would not work under the salary cap. The Celtics would also need to surrender Hayward, and while his value is perceived as being shot right now, he will be hitting free agency himself come the summer of 2021.”

Targeting Jaylen Brown in the potential deal that would send Bradley Beal to the Celtics makes a lot of sense for the Wizards, especially if they finally decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild. Brown would give the Wizards a young and promising talent who has experienced leading an NBA team in the playoffs. Brown, 22, fits well with the timeline of the Wizards’ young core of Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant.

Trading Jaylen Brown would undeniably be a tough decision for the Celtics, but it’s the type of sacrifice that they should be willing to make if it means acquiring a player of Bradley Beal’s caliber. Adding Beal to the core of Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, and Marcus Smart would give the Celtics a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title.

Aside from the Celtics, another NBA team who may consider going all-in for Bradley Beal next summer is the Philadelphia 76ers. According to a previous The Inquisitr article, the Sixers could potentially offer a trade package centered on Ben Simmons to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.