‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Gets Candid On Instagram, Says She Is ‘Sad’ And ‘Learning’ In New Post

Mackenzie McKee shared her story as a “guest mom” in the final few episodes of Teen Mom OG on the most recent season. While fans wait to hear if she will be coming back to the show as a full-time cast member, they have been keeping up with her on social media. The mom-of-three is open with her followers and late Monday night, she shared a post to Instagram in which she got candid with her fans and admitted that she was “broken” and “sad.”

In the photo, Mackenzie is wearing leopard print leggings and a black shirt. Her long blonde hair is worn half up. She is sitting on the ground and is looking into the camera in her photo. With the photo, she opened up about insomnia and what she was feeling.

“Posting at midnight because insomnia…. so much of my life right now I’m confused, I’m broken, I’m sad. I just don’t understand, but I’m learning. Everyday through this dark tunnel I am learning.”

Those who watched Mackenzie on Teen Mom know that she is going through a lot right now. Her mom, Angie Douthit, is battling cancer. Mackenzie has been open about her mom’s battle and their story was also featured on the latest season of Teen Mom OG. Not only that, Mackenzie has also been going through some difficulties with her husband, Josh McKee. Fans watched her marriage struggles play out on the show and, following the end of the season, she revealed that her marriage “needed a break.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie made the announcement on social media.

Loading...

Mackenzie was first introduced to viewers on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Gannon. Following the show, she was added to the cast of Teen Mom 3 along with three other girls from her season including Briana DeJesus. The show was short-lived, though, and lasted for only one season.

Following the cancellation of the show, Mackenzie maintained a strong social media following. There were rumors that she would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2, but the spot eventually went to her former co-star Briana DeJesus. Mackenzie shared her life for a one-hour special on MTV before being added to Teen Mom OG as a “guest mom” for the remainder of the most recent season. Mackenzie also traveled to New York for the Teen Mom OG reunion.

While Teen Mom OG is not currently airing new episodes, fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.